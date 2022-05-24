Abu Dhabi, UAE: UAE Banks Federation, the unified voice and representative body of UAE banks, has participated as a strategic partner in the ACFE Fraud Conference Middle East, held on Monday 23 May 2022 in Abu Dhabi Global Market, featuring prominent experts and practitioners from the financial sector.

The conference, organized in cooperation with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), addressed major trends and challenges faced by the banking and financial sector in dealing with different kinds of frauds, especially emerging in the digital age characterized by increasing levels and types of frauds that are posing a threat to the financial and banking institutions and their customers.

UBF’s support to the conference came as part of its continuous efforts in assisting and enabling member banks to build a competitive and sustainable system to support customers, society and the economy, particularly in fraud risk management and in ensuring secure and safe banking and financial environment.

Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General, UAE Banks Federation, said: “Our participation in the ACFE Fraud Conference Middle East is part of our continuous efforts to build and sustain a thriving banking system in the UAE. The conference is a prominent and specialized event to identify and discuss current trends in monitoring and combating financial frauds, and also provides a platform to cooperate with entities in the region and other parts of the world.”

Several experts and professionals from the industry participated in the ACFE Fraud Conference Middle East 2022, including Charanjeet Singh, UAE Banks Federation Fraud Prevention Committee Chair and Head of Fraud Risk and Investigation at First Abu Dhabi Bank; Wayne Cutting, Head of Fraud Risk Management, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank; and Nisreen Sabri, Regional Head Fraud Management; HSBC Bank Middle East. They addressed a panel discussion, moderated by Hala Bou Alwan, on fraud trends in financial institutions and how to mitigate the risks involved.

Furthermore, Dan McCrum, the Financial Times Investigative Journalist, whose articles helped in exposing fraud cases at several listed companies presented an overview of current trends on the topic in his keynote address to the conference with Bruce Dorris, President of the ACFE.

The conference presented findings of ACFE’s Occupational Fraud 2022 report, and panel discussions on the future of fraud risk management and the essentials of fraud data analytics.

UAE Banks Federation (UBF):

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF) is a professional representative body comprising 54 members of banks and companies operating in the UAE. UBF advocates the interests of all its members and enhances cooperation and coordination between them in order to elevate UAE's banking ecosystem for the benefit of the members, customers, and the overall UAE economy.

UBF's mission and objectives are focused on representing its members and defending their rights and interest. UBF provides a platform for cooperation and exchange of ideas and expertise among its members and plays a major role in raising public awareness of the contribution of the banking sector to the economic and social development of the UAE.

UBF has a 26-member Advisory Council consisting of CEOs and General Managers from banks and companies, which oversees the implementation of its policies and activities. The council also makes directional decisions through UBF’s General Secretariate for its 23 technical and 3 advisory committees that discuss all issues relevant to the UAE banking and financial ecosystem.

