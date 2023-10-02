The 34-day journey saw two electric Volkswagen ID Buzz cars drive close to 8,000 km from Geneva to Doha, crossing 12 countries and two seas to symbolise the link between the two cities

Since leaving Geneva on August 28, the Tour d’Excellence successfully concluded its 34-day journey in Doha on September 30. Symbolising the link between the two cities, the Tour signals the imminent opening of the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar which runs from October 5 – 14 and opens to the public on October 7.

The groundbreaking journey saw two electric Volkswagen ID Buzz cars drive nearly 8,000 km from Geneva to Doha, crossing 12 countries and two seas. The two cars were driven by Frank M Rinderknecht, CEO of Rinspeed AG, an industry veteran who has led automotive innovation for forty-seven years, and Rainer Zietlow, owner of Challenge 4 and holder of six Guinness World Records for long-distance travel. Their trailblazing journey to Doha demonstrated the technological capacity of electric vehicles and captured the pioneering nature of the upcoming motor show.

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are delighted to mark the successful completion of the Tour d'Excellence expedition from Geneva to Doha, which rightly sets the stage for the extraordinary showcase that GIMS Qatar 2023 promises to be. This incredible journey not only underscores the spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines GIMS Qatar, but also mirrors Qatar's own ambitious vision for sustainability and excellence.”

GIMS CEO Sandro Mesquita explains: "Excellence, innovation and pioneering spirit are the key elements of the GIMS DNA. The idea of the Tour d'Excellence was to manifest this spirit, all while highlighting the industry's recent progress in electromobility.”

Covering more than 10,000 m2 at DECC, GIMS Qatar 2023 is set to be the region’s most prestigious and influential automotive show featuring 30 renowned automotive brands, 10+ world premieres and 20+ regional premieres. Hosting large-scale, global events such as GIMS Qatar is part of Qatar Tourism’s strategy to become the fastest growing destination in the Middle East by 2030.

