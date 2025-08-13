Riyadh - Qassim Cement Company generated 2.77% higher net profits at SAR 149.68 million in the six-month (6M) period ended 30 June 2025, compared with SAR 145.63 million as of 30 June 2024.

Revenues reached SAR 596.15 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, reflecting a 49.14% surge from SAR 399.71 million in H1-24, according to the financial statement.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 1.36 in H1-25 from SAR 1.58 in H1-24.

Results for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Qassim Cement’s net profits reached SAR 61.06 million, an annual drop of 14.49% from SAR 71.41 million.

The Tadawul-listed company generated revenues of SAR 293.46 million in the April-June 2025 period, representing a 44.35% year-over-year (YoY) increase from SAR 203.30 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits dropped by 31.09% from SAR 88.61 million, while the revenues decreased by 3.04% from SAR 302.68 million.

Earlier, the board of Qassim Cement unveiled cash dividends of SAR 87.80 million, equivalent to 8% of the company’s SAR 1.10 billion capital, for Q1-25.

