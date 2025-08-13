Cairo – The consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of Madinet Masr Housing and Development reached EGP 1.28 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025.

The reported earnings were lower by 11.88% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.45 billion, according to the financial results.

On the other hand, the revenues grew by 7% to EGP 4.78 billion in H1-25 from EGP 4.47 billion in H1-24.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) declined by 10.34% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 0.52 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.58.

Standalone Business

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, Madinet Masr logged standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.21 billion, marking an annual plunge of 16.65% from EGP 1.45 billion.

Non-consolidated revenues hit EGP 4.30 billion in H1-25, while the basic EPS amounted to EGP 0.490.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the real estate developer achieved gross contracted sales of EGP 10 billion, reflecting a 65% increase compared to Q2-24.

Abdallah Sallam, CEO of Madinet Masr, highlighted: “This impressive growth was fueled by the successful rollout of new projects and growing demand across our projects.”

“Revenue for Q2 reached EGP 2.20 billion, up 59.10% YoY, while net profit increased 76.20%, reaching EGP 488.40 million in Q2-25, compared to EGP 277.20 million in Q2-24,” Sallam noted.

The CEO indicated: “The strong performance of our latest launches and our responsiveness to shifting consumer preferences have further solidified our position in the market as we continue to invest in our growth in the market.”

As of 31 March 2025, the company posted 32.64% YoY lower consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest at EGP 793.85, compared to EGP 1.17 billion.

