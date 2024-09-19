The Netherlands, a global leader in horticulture technology, will once again be prominently present at Gulfood Green, held from September 23-25 in Dubai. Dutch Greenhouse Delta will lead the Netherlands Pavilion, representing a range of Dutch public and private organizations ready to collaborate on UEA’s food security strategy.

Dutch presence at Gulfood Green 2024

The UAE has prioritized food security in its national agenda, and the Netherlands is well-positioned to contribute through its advanced agricultural technologies and expertise. The Dutch government places a high priority on international cooperation with the UAE, and Gulfood Green is an important step toward strengthening bilateral ties. Therefore, a large delegation of Dutch horticultural companies and representatives will be present at the trade fair. Experts from the Netherlands are seeking to collaborate with Gulf entrepreneurs and policymakers to jointly build a sustainable food system that incorporates responsible business practices.

Nexus-Approach: Integrating water, energy, and horticulture for food security

The Netherlands applies an integrated approach to water, energy, and sustainable horticultural solutions to address local challenges. By applying this Nexus-approach, the country aims to support the UAE in its journey toward self-sufficiency in fresh food production.

Dutch public private partnership for food security in UAE

Dutch Greenhouse Delta (DGD) coordinates this collaboration under the triple helix model, where the public sector, private companies, and academic institutions work together. DGD is an international platform representing the entire ecosystem of horticultural expertise from the Netherlands.

Giovanni Angiolini, Director DGD Middle East and Africa, is the coordinator of this public private partnership, he explains: “By leveraging Dutch expertise, the UAE can enhance its agricultural production capabilities and ensure a sustainable future for its food systems.” Mr. Angiolini will also be a featured speaker at the freely accessible Food For Future Summit on Wednesday, September 25, at 2:15 PM in Za’abeel Hall 3 during Gulfood Green. His talk will explore innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture in the Gulf.

Meet horticultural experts from the Netherlands

Those interested in collaborating on sustainable food systems in the Middle East are invited to connect with the Dutch Greenhouse Delta at the Netherlands Pavilion, stand Z3-C2 in Za’abeel Hall 3, during Gulfood Green.

Later this year, DGD will continue its engagement in the region by representing the Netherlands at various food related events, such as the Saudi Agriculture Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the country’s commitment to fostering sustainable food production in the Gulf.