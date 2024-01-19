400 local, regional, international experts discuss various aspects of epilepsy surgery techniques

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The International Epilepsy Surgery Society Congress IESS Dubai 2024 kicks off today in Dubai, the event is set to be one of the largest and most comprehensive epilepsy surgery congresses in the region, and its the first Epilepsy Surgery congress internationally, the leading congress brings together 400 regional and international expert for three days of cutting-edge medical education sessions that will share the latest science, and practice in Epilepsy Surgery, and it marks a milestone in epilepsy treatment it provides three full days of content related to various aspects of epilepsy surgery technique.

Dr. Faisal Alotaibi Professor of Neurological Surgery, Neuroscience Centre, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Alfaisal University Riyadh, Congress President, said: “There are more than 50 million people around the world affected by epilepsy. About 30% of them have drug-resistant epilepsy that requires other treatment interventions, including surgery. One of the new treatment methodologies is MRI-guided laser therapy, which targets the epileptic focus under the MRI and delivers a laser to eliminate the focus of epilepsy origin. This minimally invasive treatment method can shorten the patient's hospital stay to one day. In addition to laser therapy, focused ultrasound therapy is the new horizon in treating epilepsy. The ultrasonic therapy guided by MRI delivers a focused beam without any surgery. The beam will act on the epilepsy focus to control it and help people with epilepsy without surgery. It is important to note that the incidence of epilepsy reached up to 6.5 per 1000 in the region of the Middle East and certain Gulf countries”.

Christian Dorfer. The president of the international epilepsy surgery society, stated: “This event will boost the IESS´s mission to act as a strong and equivalent partner to our colleagues from neurology and all other specialties involved in the treatment of epilepsy patients around the world. The strong focus on the surgical aspects in the treatment of epilepsy and the cutting-edge technological advances presented herein makes this congress a unique opportunity for scientific exchange and education of epilepsy surgery. It certainly represents an important milestone and a benchmark meeting for the future global activities of the IESS”.

Dr Mohammad Alolama, president, Emirates Society of neurological surgeons, treasurer, Aisan-Australasian society of neurosurgeons, general Secretary, Arab Pediatric neurosurgical society, concluded: “This Congress serves as a paramount platform, uniting global experts to advance our understanding of epilepsy and Epilepsy surgery. Through collaborative exchange, it fosters cutting-edge research, shares innovative treatments, and promotes awareness. This gathering empowers healthcare professionals, researchers, and advocates to synergize efforts, ultimately enhancing patient care and quality of life. By transcending borders, the conference catalyzes a collective commitment to conquer the challenges of epilepsy and epilepsy surgery, offering hope and progress to millions worldwide. In its convergence of minds, the event becomes a pivotal force, driving forward the quest for improved therapies, increased public understanding, and ultimately, a world free from the shackles of epilepsy”.

The Congress board members includes Dr. Christian Dorfer Associate Professor, Vice-Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, Medical University of Vienna IESS President. Dr. Bertil Rydenhag Dept. of Clinical Neuroscience, Institute of Neuroscience and Physiology, Dept. of Neurosurgery, The Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, IESS Secretary. Dr. Arthur Cukiert Professor, Chair, Neurology and Neurosurgery Clinic Sao Paolo Clinica Neurologica Cukiert IESS Treasurer. Dr. Faisal Alotaibi Professor of Neurological Surgery, Neuroscience Centre, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Alfaisal University Riyadh, Congress President. Dr. Mohammad Alolama Consultant Neurosurgeon, Valiant Clinic & Hospital, Dubai, Congress Organizing Board. Dr. Homoud Aldahash Deputy Director Neuroscience Centre, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Alfaisal University. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Congress Organizing Board.

In addition, the event founding bord members includes Karl Roessler MD, Full Professor, Chair, Department of Neurosurgery, Medical University of Vienna Vice-President. Guy McKhann MD, PhD, Department of Neurological Surgery, Columbia University Medical Center New York, New York Vice-Secretary. Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez MD, PhD, Professor, Director, Epilepsy &

Movement Disorders Program, Co-Director, University of Pittsburgh Epilepsy Center, Director, Cortical Systems Laboratory Vice-Treasurer. Dennis Spencer MD, Ma(hon), FACS, FAES, Harvey and Kate Cushing Professor, Emeritus, Chairman, Emeritus, Department of Neurosurgery, Co-Director Comprehensive Epilepsy Program, Yale University School of Medicine. Takamichi Yamamoto MD, PhD, MS, FAES and Hospital Director Consultant Neurosurgeon, Epilepsy Service Seirei Mikatahara General Hospital Hamamatsu, Japan. Guoming Luan MD, PhD, Department of Neurosurgery, Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, Sanbo Brain Hospital, Capital Medical University.

