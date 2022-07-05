Al Qaed: As an early adopter of technology, the Bahraini government has emerged as a pioneer in the Middle East and North Africa region for adopting advanced cloud computing services.

KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN - MANAMA: The Information and eGovernment Authority, and Microsoft, a leading technology company, organized a workshop on the latest innovations with the participations of Chiefs Information Officers and managers representing various government agencies in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The workshop is inline with the recent renewal of the strategic partnership between the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain - represented by the Information and eGovernment Authority – and Microsoft to support national efforts and accelerate the pace of digital transformation in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In this regard, Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, CE of the Information and eGovernment Authority, stressed on the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership of Bahrain for the employment and adoption of modern and advanced technologies in the government sector and the importance of utilizing them in the development of strong information society. He praised the national achievements in this regard, noting the existing cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and leading organizations in the information and communication technology field, including Microsoft, which played a pivotal role in achieving national goals and supporting the digital transformation process in the Kingdom. He also noted that the renewal of the strategic partnership with the company would contribute to facilitating the country’s transition to the digital era, and would enhance joint and tireless efforts to maintain the continuity of providing services with the same efficiency and quality while improving economic growth and the lives of citizens and residents in Bahrain.

The CE of iGA added that the Kingdom of Bahrain is a pioneer in the digital transformation in the Middle East and North Africa region, the Kingdom is always an early adopter of advanced technology and cloud computing services. This, he said, supported government’s work and enhanced its quality and outputs, enabled the government to leverage the many advantages provided by technology, and provided a wide scope to support the Kingdom’s efforts for digital transformation and business development in various fields. “This event is an important opportunity to showcase the new capabilities that will be achieved through this partnership,” the CE said.

During the event, Mr. Al Qaed shared the details of the partnership between Bahrain government and Microsoft, and highlighted the outcomes of this partnership and reinforcing benefits of the agreement. “These will contribute, through the easy and smooth use of technology to improving services through the use of information technology, as well as providing a package of training programs,” he said. “Workshops for employees of government agencies will also help to refine and develop national competencies working in the technology sector in the government.”

On the other side, Sheikh Saif bin Hilal Al Hosani, General Manager of Microsoft Bahrain and Oman, said: “Microsoft has always been devoted, in the context of its well-established relationship with the government of Bahrain, to fulfill its commitments in promoting the Kingdom’s use of advanced technologies and stimulating the launch of innovative initiatives and projects. The step to renew the partnership comes in line with these endeavors, as we realize that advanced technologies such as cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things provide unprecedented potential and open new horizons for economic growth and the provision of advanced services. We look forward to fulfilling our duty in this partnership to support the government to take advantage of these opportunities.”

During the workshop, the Information and eGovernment Authority reviewed the details of the contract supporting the existing partnership with Microsoft, where it clarified the procurement mechanism and best practices that ensure the full benefit of the benefits that the contract brings to government agencies. In addition to highlighting its team's efforts and support to ensure business continuity and maximum benefit from the services provided, the authority also reviewed its experience in the End Point Manager (Intune) cloud computing service, which is presents the best leading practices in managing users' devices from computers and smartphones to work the necessary updates and improvements to operating systems and applications. This, in turn, contributes to raising the level of protection and security, saving entities time and effort.

Moreover, Microsoft reviewed its leading cloud services such as Azure, Azure Marketplace and Power Platform, which would support the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain in providing its citizens with services, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing cloud computing security and compliance standards. The company also made recommendations on best measures and practices to improve the digital experience and reinvent the way services are delivered to citizens and residents.

Based on the strategic partnership that Bahrain has had with Microsoft for 23 years, the renewal of the agreement allows the Information and eGovernment Authority to benefit from the company's services, stimulate economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and hone the skills of government employees in line with Bahrain's 2030 Economic Vision. The agreement includes more than 80,000 licenses for employees of government agencies, in addition to providing second and third level technical support throughout the day and many workshops. The agreement also includes activating cloud computing services within the Microsoft 365 software package, as well as creating a platform for each party that includes virtual applications and programs that facilitate the flow of operations and raise the level of data security.

