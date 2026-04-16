Discussions focus on global economic challenges and reinforcing financial system stability

A series of bilateral meetings held with central bank governors

Abu Dhabi / Washington, DC: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) continued its participation in the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, as well as the meetings of the G20 and BRICS, held in Washington, DC, from 13 to 18 April 2026, with broad participation from central bank governors, finance ministers, and representatives of international financial institutions.

H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, led the Bank’s delegation in a number of ministerial meetings and high-level dialogue sessions. The delegation included H.E. Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability; H.E. Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision; and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Head of International Relations, in addition to a number of senior officials.

His Excellency delivered the UAE’s keynote address at the high-level meeting of the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) region with the IMF, attended by H.E. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF. The address focused on developments in the global economy, geopolitical challenges, and their implications for both the regional and global economy. His Excellency highlighted the UAE’s proactive and leading role in safeguarding the resilience of vital sectors.

His Excellency also reaffirmed the UAE’s continued efforts to develop proactive frameworks aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the financial sector, including the Proactive Financial Institution Resilience Package launched by the CBUAE in March, in a first-of-its-kind step by a central bank in the region, which contributed to reinforcing the sector’s resilience and sustainability. His Excellency also led the delegation in the meetings of the Inter-governmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24).

On the side-lines of the meetings, H.E. the Governor and the accompanying delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with a number of central bank governors and senior officials from international financial institutions. These included separate meetings with H.E. Madis Müller, Governor of Eesti Pank, and H.E. Natia Turnava, Governor of the National Bank of Georgia, during which they discussed ways to strengthen monetary and financial cooperation, exchanged views on priorities for the next phase, and explored opportunities to further develop financial infrastructure for both sides.

This regular participation reflects the CBUAE’s leading role in contributing to international dialogue on the future of the global economy and financial stability, further underscoring the UAE’s position as an active partner in supporting efforts aimed at promoting economic and financial stability at both the regional and international levels.