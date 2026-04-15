Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE’s leading industrial platform, Make it in the Emirates, has announced the opening of registration for media representatives and visitors to attend its fifth and largest edition, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, from 4 to 7 May 2026.

Held under the theme “Emerging Stronger,” Make it in the Emirates is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC.

The upcoming edition of Make it in the Emirates will feature in-depth discussions on the future of the industrial sector, focusing on opportunities to drive its growth and enhance its contribution to the national economy.

The event will also serve as a platform to launch initiatives supporting companies that leverage the UAE’s business-friendly environment, technological advancements, competitive financing, and commitment to industrial sustainability.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 will be the largest to date in terms of participation, space, and expected attendance, emphasising its role in promoting economic diversification and creating long-term sustainable value.

As the region’s leading industrial event, Make it in the Emirates 2026 offers a platform for industry leaders to showcase innovation, build strategic partnerships, and drive industrial progress alongside government entities, investors, and strategic partners.

The exhibition will feature a diverse range of industrial sectors, including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), metals and fabrication, handicrafts, and more.

The fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates promises to be an exceptional event, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision to establish the country as a global hub for advanced industries.

It also highlights the UAE’s secure regulatory environment, world-class infrastructure, and strategic efforts to establish itself as a centre for innovative and advanced manufacturing.

The event will feature 12 industrial sectors, drawing participation from leading exhibitors, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large-scale multinational corporations.

Media representatives can register here, while visitors can register to attend Make it in the Emirates 2026 here.

For additional information, visit Make it in the Emirates’ official website.

About Make it in the Emirates:

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE's annual national platform for driving industrial growth. Now in its fifth edition, MIITE convenes policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to forge strategic partnerships, mobilise investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Since its inception, the platform has facilitated procurement and offtake agreements worth billions of dirhams. MIITE has driven AED 473Bn+ into the national economy through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme, while expanding access to international markets through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Hosted by MoIAT and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, MIITE supports the UAE's broader ambitions for economic diversification and industrial competitiveness under the “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071” national visions.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognising industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food security, healthcare, defence, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

For media enquiries, please contact: ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.co