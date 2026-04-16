Salesforce, a leading AI CRM, has announced the availability of Agentforce across Salesforce Suites in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), making enterprise-grade artificial intelligence accessible to small and medium businesses at no additional cost and with no technical setup required.

This feature arrives as governments across the GCC accelerate efforts to build private-sector led economies in which the competitiveness of small businesses is no longer a secondary consideration but a primary driver of national growth, Salesforce said.

Across the GCC, SMEs constitute the overwhelming majority of registered businesses and are central to the region's economic diversification agenda. With governments aligning their national strategies around private-sector growth, the ability of small businesses to work smarter and move faster has become central to realising that vision.

The Salesforce SMB Trends Report found that globally, 47 percent of SMB leaders report feeling overwhelmed by the pace of technological change and 90 percent of small to midsize business leaders say AI tools are making them more efficient. The constraint is no longer a matter of belief in the technology. It is access to tools that are integrated into existing workflows, do not require specialist implementation, and do not carry a separate licensing cost. Agentforce in Salesforce Suites addresses each of those barriers directly by embedding AI summaries, draft communications, and an Employee Agent within the same environment where sales, service, and marketing activities already take place.

Mohammed Alkhotani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Middle East at Salesforce said: "The GCC is home to some of the most forward-looking markets for small business in the world. In the UAE, more than 557,000 enterprises contribute 63.5 percent of non-oil GDP, and in Saudi Arabia, 1.3 million registered enterprises are driving the Kingdom toward its Vision 2030 target of raising SME contribution from 30 to 35 percent of GDP. The ambition across both markets is not aspirational. It is structural."

"These governments have made SME growth a measurable national priority and are backing it with real programmes and real investment. Our role is to ensure the technology available to these businesses matches that ambition. Agentforce in Suites removes the barriers that have historically kept enterprise-grade AI out of reach for smaller organisations, without adding cost, complexity, or a learning curve. For a founder in Dubai or a growing business in Riyadh, that is a meaningful shift in what is possible."

The integration removes what Salesforce describes as the AI tax, the additional cost and complexity that has historically made enterprise-grade AI inaccessible to smaller organisations. With the Employee Agent now available in Starter and Pro Suites, teams can retrieve account context, log activity, and generate follow-up communications through a conversational interface, without switching between platforms or waiting on IT resources.

SMEs in the GCC can access Agentforce through Salesforce Suites at salesforce.com/crm/free-crm.

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