Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), a leading research and educational institution specialising in public policy in the Arab world, is organising the ‘Government Leadership Bootcamp on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid’ from 15 to 17 April 2026, offering participants an opportunity to enhance their decision-making skills and ability to lead change, while preparing government entities to navigate an increasingly dynamic landscapeBy organising the programme, the School continues to play a pivotal role in empowering government leaders and strengthening institutional readiness for future challenges.

The bootcamp is one of four principal components of the ‘Government Leadership Programme on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid’, which MBRSG had recently launched as a comprehensive, practice-oriented leadership initiative. It combines executive education, mentorship, and hands-on application, alongside intensive leadership bootcamps designed to turn knowledge into impactful, sustainable practices, ultimately equipping government leaders with the capabilities required to confidently and efficiently address future challenges.

Furthermore, the programme seeks to provide an immersive and interactive environment where participants can test and refine their leadership skills in settings that simulate real-world government challenges. It is delivered through a series of sessions and workshops covering modern leadership concepts, team building, fostering a culture of innovation, and decision-making, in addition to exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance leadership performance and improve government efficiency.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said: “The ‘Government Leadership Bootcamp on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid’ reflects our vision at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government to empower government leaders and enable them to anticipate future developments and make a meaningful impact. To that end, we offer high-quality programmes inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and his leadership model, which has set a global benchmark founded on innovation, agility, and the ability to transform challenges into opportunities, thereby enhancing government institutions’ readiness for the stages ahead.”

“With this programme,” H.E. Al Marri continued, “we are committed to providing an integrated, application-driven environment that enables participants to apply leadership concepts in real workplace settings, build impactful professional networks, and acquire advanced tools, foremost among them being artificial intelligence technologies. This, in turn, supports the advancement of government performance and contributes to achieving national development objectives.”

The bootcamp features an intensive series of interactive sessions and workshops focused on building a comprehensive set of modern leadership competencies. These include enhancing institutional communication skills, strengthening the ability to build professional networks, empowering leaders to manage teams effectively, and developing future leaders within their organisations. The programme also reinforces the principles of government innovation, strategic visioning, and the delivery of sustainable institutional impact.

In addition, the bootcamp addresses the integration of advanced technologies in government operations. Participants receive hands-on training in the use of artificial intelligence tools to support decision-making processes, data analysis, and the design of innovative solutions aimed at improving efficiency and elevating the quality of government outputs, which, in turn, reflects the UAE’s strategic direction towards knowledge- and technology-driven governance models.

The training experience further incorporates intensive practical activities focused on developing leadership capabilities in real-world contexts. Interactive exercises enable participants to boost their ability to leverage individual strengths, manage conflict, and foster results-driven, trust-based work environments. They develop the skills to design actionable initiatives to drive transformation and innovation in their respective organisations, facilitating the transition from theoretical knowledge to practical implementation.

In terms of executive presence, the bootcamp emphasises strategic communication and media engagement skills, enhancing leaders’ ability to craft compelling messages that drive institutional impact. It also explores strategic topics related to national security in light of global developments, reinforcing alignment between effective leadership and institutional resilience.

The ‘Government Leadership Bootcamp on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid’ reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government’s commitment to designing and delivering high-impact leadership programmes grounded in global best practices. These efforts aim to empower government leaders and strengthen their capabilities in innovation and decision-making, in line with the UAE’s vision to advance a world-class model of public administration and enhance its global competitiveness.