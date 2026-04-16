​​​​The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah concluded the third edition of its “My Green Environment is My Future” initiative during a closing ceremony held at Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum. The event was attended by Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of EPAA, alongside a number of officials, representatives of educational institutions, and strategic partners, reflecting the growing commitment to embedding sustainability and environmental awareness across the community.

Empowering Future Generations with Knowledge, Skills, and Practical Experience

The initiative was organized as part of EPAA’s vision to build an integrated environmental awareness ecosystem, centered on empowering younger generations with knowledge, practical skills, and hands-on experiences. This approach aims to prepare a generation capable of addressing contemporary environmental challenges and actively contributing to building a more sustainable future.

Innovative and Interactive Environmental Activities

The ceremony showcased key milestones of the initiative, which ran from October 2025 to January 2026, presenting an advanced model that effectively integrates education with practical application. The initiative featured innovative and interactive environmental activities, supported by precise evaluation mechanisms designed to measure both cognitive and behavioral impact among students.

Tailored Program Tracks Across Educational Stages

The third edition was distinguished by its carefully designed program tracks tailored to different educational stages, ensuring maximum educational and behavioral impact.

At the kindergarten level, activities focused on introducing students to the concept of the environment and its components through simplified, interactive approaches linked to subjects such as science and arts, helping establish foundational environmental awareness from an early age.

For Cycle 1 students, the program emphasized strengthening environmental awareness by enhancing their understanding of natural resources and the importance of preserving them.

At the Cycle 2 level, the initiative progressed to a deeper stage by developing environmental values and practical skills through applied and educational activities, including field visits that exposed students to real environmental challenges and encouraged them to analyze causes and propose solutions.

At the secondary level, the focus shifted to global environmental issues, particularly climate change and reducing carbon footprints, through innovative programs designed to foster critical thinking and active participation both within and beyond the school environment.

Investing in Generations is the Most Impactful and Sustainable Investment

Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), praised the impactful role of the initiative, highlighting how it reflects the success of an integrated model that brings together education and practical application. The initiative effectively transforms environmental concepts from theoretical knowledge into deeply rooted daily behaviors, enhancing the ability of future generations to contribute to environmental protection and the preservation of natural resources. She emphasized that this initiative is not viewed as a temporary program, but rather as a sustainable pathway for building renewed environmental awareness, one that begins in schools and extends across the entire community.

She added: “This edition has reaffirmed that investing in future generations is the most impactful and sustainable investment. Empowering students with environmental knowledge and practical skills directly contributes to improving their quality of life and the future of their communities. The level of awareness, creativity, and innovation demonstrated by participants reflects the success of the initiative and confirms that we are moving in the right direction toward building a conscious, proactive generation capable of driving meaningful change.”

Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas further emphasized that environmental protection is a shared national and societal responsibility that requires the integration of efforts between educational institutions, government entities, and the wider community. She reaffirmed EPAA’s commitment to developing impactful initiatives that strengthen this collaboration and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading model in environmental action at both the local and regional levels.

Strong Participation from Educational Institutions Across the UAE

The third edition of the “My Green Environment is My Future” initiative witnessed strong participation from educational institutions across the UAE, with 70 nurseries and schools registered from various educational stages, reflecting growing interest in integrating sustainability concepts within educational environments.

Out of these, 48 institutions actively implemented the approved environmental activities based on the stages they selected during registration, demonstrating their commitment to interactive programs that enhance student awareness and translate environmental concepts into practical actions within school settings.

Participation was distributed across the various educational levels, with eight kindergartens (public and private), eleven Cycle 1 schools, thirteen Cycle 2 schools, and sixteen secondary schools taking part in the initiative.

Fostering a Positive Competitive Environment

The initiative stands out for going beyond traditional awareness approaches, establishing a practical educational model based on participation and experiential learning. Students were not merely recipients of information but were actively engaged in innovation and proposing environmental solutions, enhancing their critical thinking skills and sense of social responsibility.

The initiative also contributed to creating a positive competitive environment among participating schools, reflected in the quality, creativity, and diversity of the environmental projects submitted.

Honoring Outstanding Schools and Strategic Partners

The ceremony also included the recognition of the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, in appreciation of their collaborative role in supporting the initiative. In addition, the winning schools were honored for presenting outstanding and innovative models in implementing environmental activities.

In the kindergarten category, Umm Al Quwain Kindergarten 3 secured first place, followed by Al Taweyeen Kindergarten, Al Fujairah in second place, while Pakistan Islamia Higher Secondary School, Sharjah came third.

For Cycle 1, Emirates Kindergarten and School, Ras Al Khaimah achieved first place, with Hazza Bin Zayed First School Primary Cycle, Abu Dhabi taking second place.

In Cycle 2, Al Bardi Girls School (Cycles 2 and 3), Sharjah won first place, followed by Al Zawra 1 Intermediate Girls School 3, Ajman in second place.

At the secondary level, Australian International Private School, Sharjah secured first place.