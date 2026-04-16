Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, in collaboration with Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Sakina, and the European Medical Association, organized a virtual scientific webinar titled “Mental Health in Education During Crises” with the participation of a distinguished group of experts and specialists.

This Webinar comes in light of the rapidly evolving regional and global changes that have impacted various sectors, particularly the education sector, where psychological challenges faced by students and educators have significantly increased.

The Webinar featured contributions from Dr. Khaled Al Qadri, Consultant in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Sakina, and Prof. Francesca Rubulotta, Professor of Anesthesia, Critical Care Medicine and Pain Medicine at the University of Catania in Italy. The session was moderated by Dr. Dalia Mabrouk, Research & Training Manager at Emirates Scholar Center for Research & Studies.

Several key themes related to mental health in educational environments during crises were discussed. Prof Francesca Rubulotta presented multiple international experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting how mental health concepts were applied to address the impact of the crisis on students. She shared practical models from different countries demonstrating the positive impact of psychological support on improving learning quality and reducing anxiety and stress levels among students.

In turn, Dr. Khaled Al Qadri emphasized the pivotal role of families in supporting children’s mental well-being during crises. He highlighted the importance of parents’ awareness of early signs indicating a child or adolescent’s need for psychological support and stressed that the role of the family extends beyond observation to providing effective emotional support.

The Webinar also addressed several pressing questions, including how to identify early indicators of psychological disorders in children and adolescents, effective and simple ways to protect mental health during crises, and how teachers can foster psychological safety for their students while maintaining the efficiency of the educational process.

In conclusion, a number of practical solutions and recommendations were presented. The experts offered both scientific and applied insights that clarified many aspects of the session’s themes, contributing to raising awareness within the academic community and reinforcing the importance of integrating psychological support within the educational system.