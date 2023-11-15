Dubai, UAE: The first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference (MENA SC) has received over 200 research papers on the latest research and innovations in various topics in the solar photovoltaic (PV) sector. The research papers were presented by prominent experts and researchers from 120 universities and global research centres from 38 countries around the world. MENA SC is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region on solar energy systems. It provides a global platform to showcase the latest research papers and scientific discoveries in this field and promote new opportunities for scientific exchange, breakthroughs, and networking in the MENA Region.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising MENA SC 2023 from 15 to 18 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted that the first MENA SC has seen a large turnout of experts, researchers, scientists, and speakers from all over the world in the solar energy sector. This reflects a wide global interest in the transition to sustainable energy and increasing reliance on clean and renewable energy. Al Tayer stated that the conference consolidates Dubai’s global position in clean and renewable energy. It also strengthens the UAE’s leadership in galvanising the necessary efforts for climate change mitigation, increasing the region’s contribution in accelerating climate work, and advancing the path towards a brighter and more sustainable future for the next generations.

The MENA Solar Conference is endorsed by the World Conference International Advisory Committee (WCPEC-IAC). It is sponsored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Electron Device Society (EDS) as the Technical Sponsors.

The research papers presented at the event will cover a range of topics, including unconventional and new concepts for future technologies; silicon photovoltaic materials and devices; Perovskite and organic materials and solar cells; PV module and system reliability in MENA region; solar resources for PV and forecasting; and power electronics and grid integration, all of which are key in accelerating the green energy transformation.

A line-up of renowned featured keynote speakers, top notch experts, and researchers will participate in the six topical areas of the conference and take part in the themed and innovative panel discussions. Registration is available through: https://mbrsic.ae/en/mena-sc/. DEWA provides discounts to groups of 10 or more people, as well as discounts for students and teaching staff from universities and educational institutions.

The conference is held in conjunction with the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show 2023, which is the largest exhibition for water, energy, sustainability, and innovative technologies in the region and one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world.

The first edition of the exhibition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023. This will provide additional momentum to gather global decision-makers, officials, and researchers, and showcase the latest innovative technologies, practices, and experiments in sustainability and renewable and clean energy.

