His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi attended the exhibition and congratulated the graduates on their success.

Abu Dhabi: Zayed University (“ZU”) is proud to announce the successful launch of the 2024 showCACE Senior Exhibition held in Dubai on May 6th, with the upcoming event in Abu Dhabi scheduled for May 16th. This event showcases the final projects of 186 graduating seniors from the College of Arts and Creative Enterprise (“CACE”), demonstrating their exceptional creativity and mastery in their respective fields.

The projects displayed the graduates’ capability to develop and execute complex ideas in animation design, graphic design, interior design, and visual art. Each student began their project with a concept, advancing it through intensive research. Guided by faculty and industry professionals who provided insightful feedback, the students refined their work through a process of rigorous critique, ensuring their projects reached the highest standards and were ready for the professional audience.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, the UAE Minister of Culture, who inaugurated the exhibition, remarked, “We congratulate the CACE students and faculty members at Zayed University on the success of the 2024 Graduate Exhibition. It was encouraging to see the students' creativity in projects across disciplines such as animation, graphic design, interior design, and visual arts.”

Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, commented, “Seeing our students' work come to life in this exhibition fills me with great pride. These graduates have poured their hearts into their projects, and I’m so glad that their creativity and dedication are being recognized in such a meaningful way. At ZU, we cherish our role in helping our students reach this pivotal moment and can’t wait to see what the future holds for each of them.”

The success of the 2024 showCACE Senior Exhibition demonstrates Zayed University’s ongoing commitment to excellence in arts education, providing students with valuable opportunities to develop and display their work. The university continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing the talents that contribute to the cultural and creative sectors in the UAE.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact

Ahmed Al Majayda

Media Specialist

ahmed.almajayda@zu.ac.ae

Zehra Farhan

Junior Advisor

zehra.farhan@manaraglobal.com

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.