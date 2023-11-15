Top Speakers on the agenda

Dubai, UAE: – The Finance Today Summit (FTS) is all set for its highly-anticipated 2023 edition, promising to be an insightful exploration of pivotal financial industry trends. On November 22, 2023, at The Address Dubai Mall Hotel, this edition of the event will convene a handpicked assembly of experts, leaders, and innovators in the finance sector.

The Finance Today Summit has consistently provided a platform for the most critical and relevant discussions influencing the finance industry's evolution and the upcoming edition will host top-tier representation from a diverse spectrum of financial services, including regulators, government entities, DeFi companies, financial institutions, venture capitalists, and investors, among others.

While the event organizers have already finalized an impressive lineup of speakers for the summit, they remain committed to delivering an engaging and enriching experience. Attendees can expect a diverse range of thought-provoking panels and topics that align with their interests and expertise including:

ESG Initiatives in Financial Services: Talk to Action and Performance

Banks, Fintechs, and Digital Assets: Successes, Possibilities & Opportunities

DeFi + TradFi: Serving the New Age Consumer

Revamping Customer Acquisition in Financial Services amid Competition and New Business Models

Growing Influence of AI in Financial Services: Status, Growth & Future

Decoding the Impact of the Metaverse on Financial Services: Is It Here and Now or a Long Way to Go?

The confirmed lineup of speakers for the event already includes prominent figures in the finance industry, including:

Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Animoca Brands

Dr. Marwan AlZarouni, CEO, Blockchain Centre

Pranav Sharma, Co-Founder & General Partner, Woodstock Fund

Devid Jegerson, Chief Operating Officer, Invest Bank

Stefan Kimmel, Chief Executive Officer, M2

Reece Merrick, Senior Director, Global Strategic Relationships, Ripple

Gaurav Dubey, CEO, TDeFi

Hussein Tantawi, CEO, Venomex

Alexander Chehade, General Manager, Binance

Basil Al Askari, Co-Founder & CEO, MidChains

and many more…

The Finance Today Summit 2023 offers a valuable opportunity to network, share knowledge, and explore emerging trends in the financial sector. The event is expected to attract significant attention from the media and industry professionals.

For more information about the event, speaking opportunities, or to request press credentials, please contact:

