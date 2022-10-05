Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Taste Estonia has consolidated its growing reputation in the UAE market in 2022 by introducing a wide array of clean, natural, and organic food brands focusing on quality, sustainability, and innovation. With the UAE as one of the key strategic focus areas for Enterprise Estonia, private and public sector trade relations have been increasing solidly, with an integrated approach to export incubator programs, industry events, B2B activations and an extensive visibility program, all helping to raise both awareness of, and the distribution of natural Estonian goods to the UAE market.

As part of the Taste Estonia UAE Visibility Program, Enterprise Estonia invited and hosted a selected group of distinguished chefs, restaurateurs, and distributors to experience what the country brings to the UAE table.

The three-day B2B trip for HORECA Trade was held between the 13th to 16th of September, organised for Taste Estonia by NIFOR LLC in collaboration with Samantha Wood, food writer and event organizer Foodiva.

The trip itinerary gave the opportunity to experience the Estonian HORECA hospitality, via dining in a number of Michelin-recognised restaurants alongside short trips to countryside for variety of activities. Accompanied by local experts, berry pickers, and foragers, the group visited the lush organic forests and had the opportunity to experience the Estonian landscapes which make the Estonian produce so unique. The group also made numerous company visits to see dairy farming, fish processing, beekeepers and honey producers, as well as artisanal distillers, superfood companies, and met with mushroom producers with a focus on sustainable production, organic farming, entrepreneurial models and advanced technology.

‘Natural sustainability’ is a key proponent in Estonian food production, with kitchen processes and the integration into the surrounding areas, including Lahepere and Põhjaka restaraunts, impressing the UAE party, alongside how different local institutions and associations including chefs’ union, restaurants cluster and farmers work together to achieve joint goals.

Estonia is one of the greenest countries in Europe, with 50% of its land covered by forests and 24% of its arable land farmed organically, making it the second largest country with organic agriculture in Europe. The Nordic country is renowned for its clean air, organic farmland and sustainable food production methods, alongside a growing reputation for its innovative approach to ‘smart food’ technology and research.

UAE Restaurateur and Chief Sustainability Officer of BOCA Dubai , Omar Shihab said of his visit: “ In recent years, both the UAE and the Republic of Estonia have increased economic and trade relations. Digital economy, artificial intelligence and food are just some of the areas of interest between the two countries. There is definitely a lot to learn from Estonia. An uncompromising sustainable approach to agriculture, food production, eating and living combined with an entrepreneurial spirit and advanced technology makes this a very unique nation”

"The visit of UAE top-level food professionals to Estonia was highly inspiring for both sides. I hope this was the first step in strengthening cooperation between creative minds sharing their passion for food and sustainable mindset. This visit proved that key people within the industry are not only in search of unique flavors, but also value pure nature and organic agriculture" - said Marge Pihlapuu, Head of International Sales, Enterprise Estonia.

Taste Estonia

Taste Estonia, the Food and Beverage sector platform brand of Enterprise Estonia, supports the Estonian manufacturers to export their products in global markets, through relevant export-related programs, presence in Industry Events around the world and targeted marketing initiatives. The quality of Estonian food relies on the clean resources available in the country and has been rated as the second cleanest in the world by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

For media enquiries:

