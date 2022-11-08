Under the theme of ‘Sustainability: Art for a Better World’, the 14th edition of the highly anticipated DIFC Art Nights is returning on 10-11 November 2022 at the Gate Village in Dubai International Financial Centre, a leading vibrant urban destination promoting culture and community. This year’s theme underlines DIFC’s commitment to sustainability, using Art Nights as an opportunity to lead the discussion about sustainability in the art world and opening the door for this discussion to continue when the UAE hosts COP28 in 2023.

Supporting Dubai’s art movement and positioning the city as a leading art hub in the region continues to remain important to DIFC. DIFC Art Nights, advised by Habroosh Art Foundation, will host an array of exciting exhibits by international art galleries and auction houses, such as Opera Gallery and Christie’s along with live music and entertainment. DIFC will also host a panel discussion on Art as an Investment at 8pm on 10 November, to be led by art industry experts – Meagan Kelly Horsman, Managing Director for Christie’s Middle East and North Africa; Gilles Dylan, CEO & President of Opera Gallery Group; and Sylvain P. Gaillard, Director of Opera Gallery.

At this DIFC Art Nights, Christie’s will also host an exhibition by Claude & François-Xavier Lalanne, whilst Opera Gallery will be showcasing museum-scale art pieces and offering visitors a tour of the gallery under the theme 'exceptional works from modern masters and contemporary art'.

DIFC Art Nights attract almost 4,000 people each season and hosts artists, art enthusiasts and collectors who represent the development and growth of the art business in the region. The event will feature live entertainment, as well as provide access to a mix of culinary delights offered by Gault&Millau, Michelin-star restaurants at Gate Village and more than 350 cafes and restaurants located across DIFC.

Everyone is invited to attend and absorb the inspiration and passion of local and global artists in an exciting destination that encourages art for a better world.

For more details, visit: www.difc.ae

When: 6pm until 10pm on Thursday, 10 and Friday, 11 November

Where: Gate Village and Gate District – DIFC

Admission: Free

