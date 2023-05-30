Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Local and international experts, government authorities, and industry professionals gathered at the opening of the region’s largest entertainment and leisure trade show, the Saudi Light and Sound (SLS) Expo, which opened its doors yesterday at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Inaugurated by Majed AL Hukair CEO – Al Hokair Group, the SLS Expo not only revealed the latest event technology, prolighting design, AV and audio innovations in the sector, but also mapped out the future of the industry in KSA.

“We expect a great number of specialists and others to be among the visitors, with rich sessions in all disciplines, and we hope that the exhibition will contribute to creating a shift in the entertainment industry in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Al Hukair, following the inauguration of the SLS Expo, co-located with the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement Expo.

“In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to grow the entertainment and leisure industry over the next several years, SLS Expo 2023 has ramped up efforts to reveal the current entertainment, cultural and leisure landscape and propel the industry forward through its exhibition and summit,” said Mohammed Faisal, Event Manager, DMG events.

“Prolight and sound are industry mainstays for creating memorable events and experiences and with an emphasis on live events of the future, these tools have the power to really change the outcome of the entertainment industry. And with the hundreds of exhibitors displaying the newest AV, professional lighting and sound technologies, the stage is set for the future of this industry,” he added.

Saudi talent and performance arts were central to the summit conversations with Tahani Alghureiby, CEO at NEO Theatro Productions and Tom-Naylor Davis, Director and Partner at Theatre Projects Consultants, who both delved into development and challenges of performance arts in KSA yesterday.

While Mark Reeves, Head of Entertainment and Events and Andrew Campbell, Director – Creative Production at Six Flags Qiddiya addressed summit delegates on the importance of storytelling and narrative development for prolight and sound shows.

The second day of the summit today will tackle the prolight and sound industry by focusing on current trending and future tools for interactive audience engagement, discuss the role of women in the industry and take a closer look at two case studies: Sound storm presented by Michael Jobson, Executive Director – MDL Beast, and storytelling and design for live experiences in Saudi Arabia – A country in transition by Daan Oomen, Founder of Live Legends and Koert Vermeulen, Founder and Principal Designer at ACT Lighting Design.

Over the next three days, global and regional exhibitors at the show will reveal services and solutions, meet influencers in the entertainment sectors while networking with government officials, investors, and the region’s top players. In addition, the Expo will display a variety of tools and technologies in sound engineering and design for immersive experiences and offer the industry an inside-look into the latest technologies all while stressing the importance of sustainability and the environmental impact of prolight and sound shows.

Co-located with the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo, SLS Expo brings together manufacturers, distributors, industry buyers, and professionals from around the world to the kingdom and offers a platform for the advancement of professional lighting and audio, digital signage, virtual, augmented, mixed reality, and laser technology.

SLS Expo includes a 300-plus exhibitor directory including: MA Lighting International, Provision AVL, Venue Tech, aDawliah Electronics, Halwani Audio Visual, Castle Robe Middle East, Clay Paky, SLS Production, ER Productions, and many more.

About Saudi Light and Sound (SLS) Expo:

Saudi Light and Sound (SLS) Expo is a platform that looks at supporting and fulfilling the demand from the rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry in the Kingdom. From bringing together manufacturers, distributors, buyers and professionals from around the Middle East region and internationally, SLS Expo takes place from the 28th – 30th May at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre and is co-located with Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo. Both shows are expected to drive in 10,000 visitors with its two summits and 300 plus exhibitor directory.

Covering the gamut of sectors within the light and sound industry, the SLS Expo will feature exhibitors showcasing, pro lighting and audio, live events, stage technology and trussing, laser technology, projection and display, virtual augmented and mixed reality, digital signage, education technology, content creation, residential and security.

In addition to its exhibitors, the SLS Expo also features the SLS Summit, dedicated to thought-leadership and discourse with foremost experts from across the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

For more information visit: www.saudilightandsoundexpo.com

