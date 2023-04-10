Sharjah: The 33rd edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which was held in different cities and regions of the emirate and organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has yielded positive preliminary results after 20 days of its launch. The shopping centers and shops taking part in the event reported significant increases in revenues and sales due to the surge in the number of shoppers.

As the 33rd edition of the festival draws to a close on April 25, it is expected that sales will continue to rise during the remaining days. This is attributed to the high demand from families who are shopping in preparation for Eid Al Fitr. The major discounts offered by the shopping centers and thousands of shops, with prices reduced by over 75% on a range of goods, products, and fashion items, are also playing a significant role in driving the increased demand.

HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), emphasized that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has been a crucial shopping season for the retail sector in the Emirate of Sharjah for 33 years. It constitutes a significant proportion of their annual sales, as confirmed by polls conducted by the Chamber in collaboration with the relevant authorities. This year's polls reaffirmed that the festival has once again achieved exceptional success in promoting retail sales and activating the sales movement, as evident from the preliminary results.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of the Festival, said that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival is a crucial event for both merchants and shop owners, and one of the most significant marketing seasons in the Emirate of Sharjah. It motivates shoppers to make purchases, thereby serving as a crucial driver in promoting Sharjah's retail sector. Additionally, the festival has become an essential platform to attract visitors from all over the world and provide them with a unique shopping experience in Sharjah.

Several representatives from shopping centers and shops participating in the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 expressed their satisfaction with the event's positive impact on their sales over the past 20 days. They reported an increase in the number of visitors and sales in many shopping centers, attributing it to the Sharjah Chamber's annual organization of the festival and the services it provides.

Additionally, they appreciated the Chamber's close supervision and follow-up of the festival's various activities, such as the offers, draws, and prizes, which attracted thousands of shoppers and led to a significant increase in sales rates.

Sahara Centre and City Centre Sharjah are among the many shopping centers in Sharjah offering exclusive promotions and prizes during the ongoing Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023.

At Sahara Centre, shoppers who spend AED 200 at any of its stores will be entered into a draw to win prizes or shopping vouchers worth a whopping AED 150,000. (AED15,000 for each winner). The mall is also hosting a variety of discounts and offers throughout the festival period.

City Centre Sharjah, on the other hand, has launched a "spend and win" campaign exclusively for Majid Al Futtaim SHARE Rewards cardholders. The lucky winner will receive a diamond set presented by Lifestyle Jewellery Store.

In collaboration with Radio Plus 95 of Sharjah Radio and Television, the shopping center is also holding a live competition program every Saturday and Sunday during Ramadan. Participants will have the chance to win valuable prizes, including "My Gift" cards worth a total of AED 28,000. Additionally, the Carrefour hypermarket is offering AED 10,000 worth of gift cards, and there are free shopping vouchers available from both Sharaf DG and Venue 3 Gym.

Mega Mall Sharjah is also offering its own set of prizes for shoppers who spend AED 200 or more. Weekly draws will be held for iPads, iPhone 14s, TV screens, and electric scooters. Additionally, daily prizes will be given out once the spending threshold is met.

