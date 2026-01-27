Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host Sharjah Pearl Evenings from 29 to 31 January, as part of the second edition of the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition, held under the umbrella of the seventh Jewels of Emirates Show.

Jointly organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Suwaidi Pearls, the event aims to connect modern scientific knowledge with rich maritime heritage, highlighting natural pearl as a core element shaping the UAE’s economic and cultural identity.

Sharjah Pearl Evenings will host international experts from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) during the event’s first two days, which will take place in the VIP Hall at Expo Centre Sharjah. Discussions will focus on the latest global standards for pearl evaluation and classification, through a dedicated session titled “Pearl Examination.”

The three-day programme also includes a professional storytelling session, titled “Stories from the Era of Pearl Diving,” highlighting the historical narratives of traditional pearl diving and trading. The session will dive into captivating stories and firsthand accounts of historic diving journeys, with the aim to preserve the professional knowledge of this legacy and pass it on to future generations.

The event will conclude on January 31 with a session at the “Sharjah Pearls Platform” titled “The Pearl Diver Who Became a Trader.” Ahmed Matar, founder of Bahrain’s Seera Pearls, will share his inspiring journey from a deep-sea diver to a leading pearl trader in the Arabian Gulf, illustrating the profound connection between humans and the sea.

Supporting National Talent

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, stated that the Sharjah Pearl Evenings serves to equip Emirati jewellery designers with expert knowledge and practical insights.

“The initiative fosters a professional environment that merges heritage craftsmanship with modern design, enhancing Sharjah’s position as a regional gemstone hub while promoting the long-term sustainability of heritage professions, particularly in integrating pearls into contemporary jewelry designs,” she added.

Legacy and Heritage

For his part, Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi, Founder of Suwaidi Pearls, said that the Sharjah Pearl Evenings provide an immersive exploration of the UAE’s maritime heritage. The programme leverages insights from notable figures, including diver Ahmed Matar and GIA experts, to link tradition with modern practice.

He stressed that pearls, as both gemstones and a legacy of Emirati craftsmanship, can be revitalised through a modern approach that combines scientific knowledge with practical expertise.

Invitation to Attend Sharjah Pearl Evenings

The three-day Sharjah Pearls Evenings, scheduled at 6:30 pm, will be convened as part of the 7th Jewels of Emirates Show, which runs until February 1, 2026.

The Sharjah Chamber encouraged jewellery stakeholders, professionals, and enthusiasts to engage in the sessions, which offer new insights into the secrets of natural pearls and their historical and cultural significance in the region’s heritage.

