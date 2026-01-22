SHARJAH: During its participation in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES), held from 21 to 24 January, Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) showcased the features and services of the Aqari platform, an integrated digital gateway for real estate services in the emirate, operating under the Digital Sharjah platform. This participation reflects SDD’s commitment to supporting the growth of the real estate sector and enhancing its efficiency and competitiveness at both local and regional levels, in line with Sharjah’s strategic vision to position the emirate as a leading global destination for sustainable real estate investment.

Held at Expo Centre Sharjah under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the exhibition served as a key platform to reaffirm SDD’s role in advancing digital transformation in the real estate sector. The participation highlighted integrated digital platforms and services designed to streamline procedures and enhance the efficiency of government services across the emirate.

In this context, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, said:

“ACRES represents a strategic platform that brings together leading local and regional real estate developers and investors; our participation reflects our strategic focus on showcasing Sharjah’s advanced digital environment for real estate services. This supports digital integration within this vital sector, strengthens collaboration between government entities and the private sector, and contributes to driving sustainable growth in Sharjah’s real estate market, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a regional and global hub for digital excellence.”

His Excellency affirmed that the ‘Aqari’ platform provides a unified digital interface for real estate services, enabling customers to complete their transactions quickly and seamlessly through integrated digital channels. The platform serves as a core pillar in enhancing transparency and supporting data-driven decision-making, thereby strengthening investor confidence and aligning with the Emirate’s vision for innovation and sustainability.

During the exhibition, the Sharjah Digital Department is offering visitors an innovative digital experience to showcase the launch of the Development Projects Services Package, introduced in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. The package is designed to serve all stakeholders in the Emirate’s real estate sector, including real estate developers, banks, and investors.

About Sharjah Digital Department

Aligned with a vision of “To be a people – first digital innovator”, Sharjah Digital Department leads the emirate’s digital transformation journey by enhancing collaboration among government entities, strengthening data governance and cybersecurity, and driving innovation.

SDD’s efforts focus on elevating the services provided and enhancing people’s quality of life in a sustainable way. This is achieved by supporting digital transformation through the design of proactive, human centered solutions that rely on advanced technologies and data

SDD works to simplify procedures and transform services into integrated digital platforms that ensure a seamless and exceptional customer experience. Through initiatives such as Sharjah Digital Application and “Aqari” platform, SDD has established itself as a key driver of comprehensive digital transformation across the emirate.