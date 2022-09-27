Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized today (Tuesday) a business meeting with a group of entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders of the private sector in Sharjah to introduce them to the most prominent services and facilities provided by the Chamber and its associated institutions, in addition to reviewing Sharjah’s attractive investment advantages.

Entitled "Back-to-Business", the symposium was attended by HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI, HE Nasser Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Ahmed Saleh Alechlah, Director of Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre; Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, as well as a number of members of the consular corps in the country and directors of companies.

Bukhatir stressed that the chamber has always been committed to prioritizing the interests of the emirate’s business community and advancing the emirate's economic activities, while also encouraging investments and creating a supportive and enabling environment for the growth and success of the businesses of investors and associate members of the chamber, via coordination, constructive collaboration, and cooperative engagement with government entities and strategic partners. This is indeed what our vision, mission, and strategies are all about.

He noted that the event aimed to learn about the needs and suggestions of businessmen and investors in order to develop services that advance their businesses to broader horizons.

During the meeting, Lamia Abdul Rahman Al Jasmi delivered a detailed presentation on the service institutions operating under the umbrella of the Chamber, where she reviewed the activities and services provided by the Sharjah Exports Development Center and its strategy aimed at exploring new markets for local companies.

She also discussed the role played by the Expo Centre Sharjah and the events it organizes and hosts, as well as the services and facilities it provides to exhibitors and visitors.

The presentation touched on the latest developments of the Sharjah Excellence Award and its categories, as well as the mechanisms for investment in the "Al Qasimia City" industrial and commercial lands project, the role of business working groups, and the competencies of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre in resolving commercial disputes.

