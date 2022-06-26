Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, participated in the twenty-fifth edition of the Petersburg International Economic Forum. The forum was attended by more than 13,500 participants from 141 regions and countries in the world, to exchange views and experiences between policy makers, officials, and representatives of the business sector from different countries of the world.

Rashid Burehima, Director - New Business Ventures at Sharjah Asset Management Company, met with a number of delegations participating in the forum and discussed opportunities for cooperation, strengthening economic relations, and joint cooperation between all parties. The delegations also discussed the possibility of organising and coordinating joint projects in the future, to expand and strengthen the company's investment network at the global level.

Omar Al Mulla, CEO - Investment Sector at Sharjah Asset Management Company, said: “Our participation in this forum is an important step to showcase the role of Sharjah Asset Management Company to the participating delegations, and our role in assuming responsibility for government investments in the Emirate of Sharjah. This includes both asset management and real estate development, with the aim of building a competitive economy for Sharjah in order to provide first-class investments to the Emirate and promote the economic development of the Emirate of Sharjah.”

Al Mulla stressed the vital strategic location of the Emirate of Sharjah and investment opportunities it provides to businessmen from different countries of the world, in light of the Emirate’s adoption of a policy of economic diversification, provision of advanced logistical services, encouraging legislation and laws, and an advanced infrastructure. All of these factors highlight the Emirate’s competitive role as an economic centre in the region.

Rashid Burehima adds: “The participation of Sharjah Asset Management as the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah is to wider horizons for the development of trade and investment partnerships between Sharjah and Russia in various sectors of common interest, and to affirm the company's keenness to play an active role in strengthening economic, investment, and trade relations between the two countries. We would like to continue to build the best relationships with different business communities with the aim of attracting more vital foreign investments to the Emirate, opening new and promising markets.”

It is worth noting that Sharjah Asset Management Company is globally well-reputed in the field of building wealth, and was established exclusively by the Government of Sharjah. For the Sharjah government, the path to achieving economic diversification is through the expansion of multiple industries and development of world-class facilities for sustainable investment opportunities.

About Saint Petersburg Forum

The Saint Petersburg Forum is a prominent international event that has been held annually since 1997, under the patronage and presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It discusses global economic issues and their impact on markets, in addition to supporting communication and partnerships in various economic fields. The presence of heads of government, ministers, and officials from different countries of the world, cooperating alongside businessmen and managers of major Russian and international companies is the key aim of the forum.