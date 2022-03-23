Dubai, UAE: Scotland’s ambitions to become a leading Hydrogen nation have been showcased today at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In Scotland’s first Race to Net Zero Day event at the UK Pavilion, a series of sessions and engagements were held featuring industry-leading Scottish companies in Hydrogen who expressed a commitment to international collaboration, including opportunities with the United Arab Emirates and wider Middle East region, to address the climate crisis.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Clean Energy Business Council, an association of leading local and international organisations operating in the Middle East and North Africa clean energy sector, and Scottish trade organisation, the Scottish Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association. The MoU will strengthen links between both organisations and develop joint activities.

Leading the delegation of Scottish companies for the Race to Net Zero Days is Scotland’s Business Minister, Ivan McKee, who delivered a keynote address at the Hydrogen event that highlighted Scotland’s commitment to being a world leader in clean energy.

“Scotland is accelerating the journey to Net Zero through widescale renewable energy solutions and we see Hydrogen as a key enabler,” said Mr McKee. “We have the ambition, skills and talent to be one of Europe’s leading Hydrogen nations and a world-class energy supply chain to deliver that potential.” The Hydrogen Day saw the opening session focus on Scotland’s international collaborative approach to develop a successful Hydrogen economy. The following sessions included Scottish leaders address key challenges in delivering clean Hydrogen across the world, with an emphasis on projects delivered, solutions from oil and gas and ways to address the skills gap.

There was also a showcase of leading Scottish supply chain companies in clean hydrogen production, transportation, storage, renewables and infrastructure.

-Ends-

About Scotland at Expo 2020 Dubai

Scotland is open and ready for international business with values based on creating a fair, sustainable and low carbon future. Thanks to its welcoming people, beautiful landscapes, innovative business sector and world-leading educational institutions, it is an excellent place to live, work, study, visit and do business in.

Through its presence at Expo 2020 Dubai, Scotland is promoting and showcasing the very best of innovation and its global ambitions in healthcare, the transition to a net-zero economy and its growing expertise in end to end solutions for Space satellite technology. www.Scotland.org About Scottish Development International

Scotland’s international trade and investment agency, Scottish Development International, has offices in more than 30 countries in the world, including in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These in-market specialists bang the drum for Scotland on a daily basis, delivering more economic opportunities for our communities. For more information, please visit: https://www.sdi.co.uk/