RIYADH – The Architecture and Design Commission – one of the 11 sector-specific commissions overseen by the Saudi Ministry of Culture – is participating in the Eleventh Session of the World Urban Forum in Katowice, Poland from 26 – 30 June with an exhibition featuring the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism.

The exhibition celebrates King Salman’s architectural vision. In addition, it aims to raise awareness of the Charter’s methodology and highlights its six core values, inviting visitors to discover various applications by showcasing exemplar projects from Saudi Arabia.

Architects and designers will be inspired by the exhibition and the concept of the Charter that forms the basis for Saudi Arabia’s national urbanization strategy. By participating in the Forum, the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission hopes to increase awareness of the Charter and inspire architects and designers from all over the world to transform their local urban built environments in line with the Forum’s theme “Transforming Our Cities for a Better Urban Future”.

The Commission also took part in a panel discussion during which it explained the Charter, its values, methodology, and implementation. The panel brought together the CEO of the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission, Dr. Sumayah Alsolaiman; Founder of Dabbagh Architects, Sumaya Dabbagh, and Director of Master Planning and Urban Design of Arup Group, Daniel Ringelstein, for a discussion about the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Design Book.

Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, said: “Presenting the Charter at a global event like the World Urban Forum enables us to share its six values with a broader audience and introduce it to key industry stakeholders from across the world.

“Our participation at WUF 2022 opens new horizons for applying the Charter and presents an excellent opportunity to introduce the international public to its methodology. By showcasing the ways in which the Charter has already improved the built environment, we highlighted the range of circumstances in which the charter can be applied to improve quality of life not only in Saudi Arabia, but also further afield.”

This is the exhibition’s first international appearance after touring through five cities in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Abha, Jeddah, Dhahran, and Medina.

Contact:

For further enquiries email media@moc.gov.sa

About the King Salman Charter

The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism was launched in December 2021 as one of the initiatives by the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission.

The Charter aims to create memorable buildings and spaces, bringing them to life through a set of guidelines that encourage the integration of cultural and national identity into contemporary designs while meeting the needs of local communities. It draws upon the Salmani architecture, a methodology that builds on the lessons learned from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz where he served more than five decades as governor of Riyadh Region.

The Charter intends to activate and export its values to all regions and cities within Saudi Arabia. In addition, the Charter aims to become a reference point and source of inspiration for sector professionals in other parts of the world.

About the Architecture and Design Commission

The Architecture and Design Commission is one of 11 sector commissions overseen by the Saudi Ministry of Culture. Responsible for managing the sector's development as part of Saudi Vision 2030, the Commission enacts a range of programs and initiatives designed to enhance and support a cultural ecosystem that embraces and encourages local talent.

About the Ministry of Culture