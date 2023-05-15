Attendees will explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities in technology and AI, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate and strategic minerals among others

The Forum will also showcase world-leading support services provided by Invest Saudi, the Kingdom’s investment promotion agency

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) and Invest Saudi will host a delegation of senior Chinese and Arab officials and business leaders at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference on 11-12 June. The conference will be jointly organized with the Union of Arab Chambers, the League of Arab States and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Held under the theme of “Collaborating for Prosperity,” the conference will bring together more than 2,000 government officials and business leaders from China and several Arab nations to discuss areas of mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of economy, trade and investment.

Attendees will learn about opportunities in technology, AI, renewable energy, agriculture, strategic minerals and other key sectors from a wide range of high-level government and private sector speakers. They will also participate in sector-specific breakout sessions, while Chinese investors will explore the world-leading support services available from Invest Saudi, the Kingdom’s investment promotion platform.

The Conference will build on the success of the Arab-China Summit in December 2022, where His Royal Highness ‏Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Saudi Arabia and China.

The conference comes at a time of growing trade between Saudi Arabia and China, with China now Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner and bilateral trade between the two countries reaching US$106.1 billion in 2022. China is also experiencing an economic rebound following the relaxation of Covid restrictions, with Oxford Economics forecasting GDP growth of 5% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024. This growth will be driven by an 8.3% YoY rebound in Chinese private consumption in 2023 caused by increased mobility and a broadening of the recovery in retail sales and the services sector. The conference will therefore be an opportunity for participants to explore how to maximize the benefit of China’s economic rebound.

About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.

Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes—from startups to blue-chip multinationals—to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.

For more information on MISA, please visit the website or connect with #MISA on Twitter @MISA and LinkedIn.

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.

Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

For more information on Invest Saudi, please visit the website or connect with #InvestSaudi on Twitter and LinkedIn.