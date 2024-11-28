Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Building on the success of its inaugural last year event, Saudi German Health concluded the second edition of the “Value-Centric Quality Conference: Enhancing Outcomes Through Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC).” Held at the Narcissus The Royal Hotel in Riyadh, the event's primary objective was to set new standards of excellence in healthcare by fostering collaboration with global leaders in value-based healthcare (VBHC). SGH partnered with renowned international entities, including the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM), Mayo Clinic, Ontario Health, and the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) from Jordan.

The conference featured over 26 prominent speakers, including key leaders from Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, representing organizations such as the Saudi Patient Safety Centre (SPSC), the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, the National Casemix Centre of Excellence, the Centre for Value in Health, the Council of Health Insurance, and King Saud University (KSU). It also attracted representatives from top insurance companies like Bupa, Tawuniya, and Al Rajhi Takaful, as well as major private sector hospitals such as Fakeeh Health and Dallah Hospital.

A highlight of the conference was the Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC) Yellow Belt Certification Workshop as part of SGH partnership with Decision Institute, which aimed to familiarize participants with the foundational VBHC concepts designed to enhance healthcare outcomes. The event also featured thought-provoking lectures and panel discussions with distinguished speakers like Jennifer Bright, President of ICHOM, and Dr. Reem Albunyan, CEO of Value in Health. Topics ranged from integrating digital health tools into VBHC models to exploring the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in modern healthcare.

In a significant development, SGH celebrated becoming the first healthcare provider in the Kingdom to receive ICHOM accreditation, marking a milestone in advancing modern healthcare standards.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, expressed, “This conference represents a crucial step in our mission to support the growth and development of the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia. Quality and patient safety remain fundamental pillars in improving healthcare facilities."

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Group CEO of Saudi German Health, highlighted, “The conference provided an excellent platform to showcase the latest developments and innovative solutions that can improve healthcare services. Our focus is to transform the healthcare sector by prioritizing quality.”

Dr. Mustafa Ghalwash, Chief Quality Officer at Saudi German Health, added, “We are thrilled to organize the second Value-Based Quality Conference, which reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing the healthcare sector in the Kingdom. By emphasizing value-oriented quality, we aim to foster systemic improvements and enhance patient outcomes.”

The conference offered a unique opportunity for professionals across healthcare sectors—doctors, administrators, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders—to share insights, engage in meaningful dialogue, and form strategic partnerships. This initiative further reinforced SGH’s commitment to its ethos of “Caring Like Family.”

