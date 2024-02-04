Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sting, the iconic British singer-songwriter, lit up the Saadiyat Nights stage on 3 February. Kicking off with ‘Message in a Bottle’, the 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist mesmerised the audience with further hits like ‘If I Ever Lose My Faith In You’, ‘Englishman In New York’, ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ and others from his illustrious career.

The three-month Saadiyat Nights open-air concert series is set against the backdrop of Saadiyat Island vistas and brings together a diverse line-up of legendary global artists.

The remaining line-up of Saadiyat Nights includes Lebanese icon Magida El Roumi on 10 February, American superstar Alicia Keys on 17 February, Welsh performer Tom Jones on 1 March and American award-winning artist John Legend on 2 March.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can book their tickets now, starting from AED 150 at ticketmaster.ae.

Saadiyat Nights is hosted by Experience Abu Dhabi in partnership with Miral, Saadiyat Abu Dhabi, and Aldar.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae