Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye (MENAT), today announced joining forces with local thought leaders and artists to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day. Launching on November 29, Rotana’s most recent video series showcases its collaboration with leading Emirati trailblazers, honouring the nation for paving the way for creativity and leadership, to help move the country forward.

2022 is the year of distinction and precedence for the UAE. As the nation continues to contribute to the fields of education, culture, technology and beyond, it ensures it is carving a path that unites the people with a sense of belonging and gives them strength. As a homegrown brand, Rotana is committed to pushing the country’s credentials on an international stage. Its National Day campaign speaks with Emirati thought leaders and artists about their journey in the UAE, highlighting the supportive environment that helped them grow and thrive.

A love of literature

In the first video, Omaira Farooq shares her story of becoming a successful entrepreneur and proud founder of ALF Administration, a company that trains UAE nationals on mindset, creativity, critical thinking and work ethic. With a strong belief to give back to her country and people, Farooq recently launched Unfiltereddxb, a print magazine and online platform for people across the world to share stories, and glimpses of successes.

An ode to music

The second video follows the journey of Ihab Darwish, Emirati composer and established artist, bringing together East and West, traditional and modern instrumentation. Deeply embedded in local values and traditions, Darwish’s music combines the classical and contemporary styles, mixing traditional patriotic themes with intimate, personal and modern pieces. Each piece is centered around profound human experiences such as nostalgia for the past, love, pride and strong bond to his beloved homeland.

A celebration of art

Highlighting the stunning works of Abdulla Lutfi, the third video showcases the young and dynamic Emirati artist based in Dubai. Lutfi’s passion for art is seen through his established line of work, with his amazing attention to detail depicted in his black and white view of the world, and his sharp sense of humor. His distinct black and white drawings of the UAE’s skylines and landscapes usually feature an exaggerated humorous glimpse of everyday Emirati life, speaking to all residents across the country.

A salute to leadership

Last but not least, Rotana’s very own Vice President, Owner Relationship Management, Shaikha Al Nowais shares her experience of growing up in the hospitality environment and her choice to follow in her family’s footsteps. Al Nowais joined the Rotana group in the hopes to carry on the legacy of the homegrown brand and further contribute to the nation’s growing business hub, bolstering the UAE’s positioning as one of the leading destinations for international and domestic tourism.

Watch the full series on Rotana’s platform https://www.instagram.com/rotana_hotels/

