Riyadh – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Riyadh Motor Show successfully concluded its activities, affirming its position as one of the most prominent specialized events in the automotive sector within the Riyadh Season calendar. It served as a major destination that seamlessly blended innovation, entertainment, and the latest advancements in the local and global automotive industry.

Throughout its duration, the exhibition witnessed massive public attendance and significant interaction from families and car enthusiasts, alongside the participation of an elite selection of international brands. These brands showcased their latest launches, models, future technologies, and interactive driving experiences, further solidifying the event's status as a comprehensive platform for industry devotees.

One of the exhibition's most prominent highlights was the Vehicle Plate Auction, organized by Al-Qahtani Auctions Company. A new record was set with the sale of a number plate bearing the letters "م ل ك" (M L K) for SAR 13.4 million (Thirteen Million and Four Hundred Thousand Saudi Riyals). This event is considered one of the most remarkable in the history of plate auctions within the Kingdom, with the auction recording notable attendance and total sales exceeding SAR 40 million.

This success reflects the high symbolic value and growing interest in this sector, in addition to the confidence participants have in the specialized events hosted by the Kingdom.

This success comes within the framework of continuous support for major events that contribute to economic diversification, enhance the entertainment sector, and attract visitors from both inside and outside the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

At the close of the exhibition, the organizing bodies expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to all partners, sponsors, exhibitors, media outlets, content creators, and the public, who played the greatest role in making this edition a success, affirming their anticipation for future editions that will be even more distinguished and creative.

For Media Contact

PR Arabia

Abdulrahman Al Rammal

Media Relations Manager

abd.rammal@prarabia.me

+966508421187