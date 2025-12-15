The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved the operation of regular scheduled flights by Oman Air to new destinations.

These include a direct flight from Muscat to Baghdad (Starting December 16, 2025), to Copenhagen with a stopover in Baghdad (starting December 16), Taif in Saudi Arabia (January 31, 2026), and Salalah - Sheremetyevo International Airport (December 25, 2026).

