Flynas announced that is launching a dedicated "Kids & Family" check-in counter at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The "Kids and Family" check-in service features new, brightly branded counters designed to streamline the check-in process for passengers travelling with children, minimisng queue times and allowing families to begin their journey with ease.

Last July, flynas became the first airline to launch "Kids & Family" check-in service in Saudi Arabia, inaugurating it at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, then rolling it out at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah last October.

