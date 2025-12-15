MUSCAT - The enduring bilateral relationship between the Sultanate of Oman and the French Republic is entering a new, intensified phase, marked by a commitment to a "win-win" economic partnership. This renewed vigour, driven by high-level diplomatic and business engagement, focuses heavily on Oman’s ambitious Oman Vision 2040 and the global shift towards green energy and technology. In an exclusive interview with the Observer, Nicholas Forissier, France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, underscored the strategic importance of this collaboration.

“The idea is that the French government I represent wants to say to our friends from Oman that France is here”, Minister Forissier stated, emphasising that the strong links between the two nations are “based on history... and confidence, trust between each other”. His visit, accompanied by a delegation from the International MEDEF (the employers' association in Paris), was an intentional push to strengthen relations, particularly on the economic level, after a period of lower engagement.

THE WIN-WIN IMPERATIVE

The cornerstone of this enhanced relationship is a balanced, mutually beneficial partnership. Minister Forissier stressed that the goal is to build relations in an "operational way", centred on companies from both sides. "The agreements, to my opinion, should always be balanced. And at least we have to try to find a good balance between each country, each company, of the two sides. This is how trade works", he explained.

This philosophy appears to be driving remarkable results, with bilateral trade between Oman and France growing by a notable 60% in 2024, a positive trend that continued into 2025. This surge confirms the shared belief that there is still significant room for growth, beyond what are already deeply rooted French contributions in sectors like waste treatment, drinking water production and urban advertising.

FOCUS ON OMAN VISION 2040 PILLARS

The French government and its companies are keen to align their expertise with the strategic pillars of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in three key sectors: Energy Transition, Special Sector (Aerospace) and Cutting-Edge Technologies. Oman's leadership in the energy transition has deeply impressed the French delegation.

The Sultanate of Oman's targets — aiming for up to 30% of energy needs from sustainable and renewable sources by 2030, 60% by 2040 and achieving net-zero by 2050 — present enormous opportunities. French giants like TotalEnergies and EDF Renouvelables have already made substantial investments, totalling €2 billion and are ready to further accompany Oman's ambitious programme. "You are doing it, you are applying it with a very determined attitude", the Minister observed.

In the aerospace and cutting-edge technology domains, France is leveraging its advanced capabilities. The contract on Oman's first telecommunications satellite with Airbus Defence and Space, showcases the depth of cooperation in the special sector. Furthermore, France is looking to support Oman's digital innovation ecosystem, drawing on its own successes. Discussions are underway to help develop Oman's startup hub, Terminal 11, potentially mirroring the success of Paris's Station F.

DIPLOMATIC AND BUSINESS MOBILITY

Beyond sector-specific partnerships, France is a strong proponent of facilitating greater economic and people-to-people mobility. Minister Forissier affirmed France's unequivocal support for the introduction of a Schengen visa waiver for Omani nationals and actively backs the EU initiative to sign comprehensive economic partnership agreements with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

“We are pleading for a responsible but very open attitude in these questions of free trade agreements”, he noted, stressing the importance of solid, long-term agreements. Furthermore, the Minister extended a strong personal and official commitment to the continuity of this engagement. “I will personally come back”, he declared, adding that "probably the President will also come to Oman in the coming times. Because we really want to reinforce our relations".

This visit has clearly signalled a definitive return to regular, high-level dialogue. The French-Omani relationship, built on a long history of trust, is now being rapidly modernised and operationalised, setting the stage for a period of sustained economic cooperation and investment that is poised to benefit both nations well into the future.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

