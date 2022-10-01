This year’s Fair is the largest book fair in the history of the Kingdom, setting a new record for the size and diversity of activities.

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair 2022 (RIBF) kicked off on Thursday, September 29th under the theme "Cultural Chapters". Located at Riyadh Front, the Fair will run until October 8th, with more than 1,200 publishing houses from 32 different nations participating in this year’s edition and will be open daily from 11h00 to 00h00.

The largest book fair in the history of Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh International Book Fair falls under the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission’s Book Fairs Initiative and promises to deliver 10 days of action-packed programming. Visitors will be treated to a diverse cultural program that includes discussions, seminars, poetry and music nights, local and international plays, workshops, live cooking shows, a kids’ pavilion, and activities from 16 different cultural sectors.

This year’s Fair was preceded by the Publishers Conference which ran from September 27-28th, welcoming industry leaders, professionals and major publishers from around the world. Now in its second edition, the Conference addressed pressing sector-related topics, including the future of the publishing industry, selling and trading intellectual property rights, and strategies for embracing the digital revolution, as well as best practices from around the globe for marketing, printing, publishing, and translating books.

The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission has also announced the launch of the Riyadh International Book Fair mobile app. Free to download, the app can be used to find out more about the Fair’s programming, locate the stalls of participating publishing houses, and purchase tickets for concerts and cultural events taking place during the Fair. Android users can download the app from the Google Play Store and iOS users from the App Store.

About the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission:

Founded in 2020, the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission is leading the development of the sector in the Kingdom.

The Commission aims to enrich the Kingdom’s literary content and develop its literary ecosystem to make it more competitive and sustainable. It also works on employing innovative technologies to digitally transform the sector and forge partnerships with the public, private and non-profit sectors, both locally and internationally.

To learn more about the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, please visit https://lpt.moc.gov.sa/en and the commission’s Twitter @MOCLiterature

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a rich history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture has a mandate to develop the cultural economy and enrich the daily lives of citizens, residents and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop a rich ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.