Dubai: Bollywood’s biggest superstar and global icon Ranveer Singh is all set to dazzle at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with his electrifying performance for the prestigious IIFA Awards next year! Ranveer, who is the Brand Ambassador of Yas Island, will deliver a never seen before onstage performance at the 23rd edition of IIFA Awards at the magnificent Etihad Arena in 2023. Ranveer is regarded as the undisputed best live performer of his generation and the energy is set to be off the scale when he takes the stage at the IIFA awards night.

This already popular & high-demand event, the IIFA awards and weekend, will return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on February 10th and 11th, 2023. IIFA is the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

Ranveer Singh, who has become the cultural ambassador of India given his soaring popularity the world over, will give audiences attending the IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a performance that they will never forget.

Talking about the event Superstar Ranveer Singh says, "I’m excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it. I’m thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home. As the Brand Ambassador for such a spectacular destination, I cannot wait to showcase the island to my friends from the industry, as well as to those attending this event as an audience. I’m anticipating the most incredible IIFA experience to date at Yas because I know it will be epic in every way possible!"

The grandiose global event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

TICKETS ON SALE! VISIT: www.etihadarena.ae/en/

-Ends-

FOR FURTHER DETAILS VISIT

IIFA Website www.iifa.com

IIFA social media handles:

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/iifa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/iifa

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/IIFA/

For further queries, please contact: Wizspk Communications |PR iifa@wizspk.com

About IIFA (International Indian Film Academy)

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories. The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to India and an equally important objective is to create similar benefits in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions. The IIFA Weekend & Awards each year and travels to new, exciting and beautiful destinations, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture, thereby taking Indian Cinema and India to a wider audience. www.iifa.com

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining and retail destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and eight hotels, including Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island located on Yas Bay, the soon to be Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destination. For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organizations that define DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries. DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island Abu Dhabi offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to the record-breaking attraction CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination, visitors will discover a world of entertainment options, all within the 25 sq km Island. Yas Island also boasts world-class shopping and superb dining, a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events at venues including the Etihad Arena. With SeaWorld Abu Dhabi due to open on Yas Island during the next year, Yas Island continues to add more attractions, cementing the wide appeal of the destination.

For media queries, please contact

Pradyuth Ramkishore

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: pradyuth@watermelonme.com