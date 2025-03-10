Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the second week of Ramadan in Dubai unfolds across the city, residents and visitors continue to embrace the spirit of togetherness, reflection, and cultural celebration. Friends, families, and loved ones are immersed in a truly unique Ramadan experience this year, filled with cherished traditions, memorable moments, and deep community connections. The city’s ideal outdoor weather further elevates the season’s charm, making it a Holy Month to remember.

Organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as well as public and private sectors, here are some of the must-visit experiences taking place in the second week of the citywide celebrations…

FIREWORKS, CITY LIGHTS, AND MORE

Ramadan Fireworks

Date: Every Saturday until 22 March

Every Saturday until 22 March Location: Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Bluewaters, The Beach JBR, Global Village

Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Bluewaters, The Beach JBR, Global Village About: A series of spectacular fireworks brought to you by Al Zarooni Group are painting the night skies every Saturday at 10pm, starting at Al Seef on 1 and 8 March, followed by Dubai Festival City Mall on 15 March, and ending with Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR on 22 March. Visitors at Global Village can catch the dazzling displays every Friday and Saturday at 10pm.

Ramadan Reflections

Date: until 6 April

until 6 April Location: Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque in Al Khawaneej, Jumeirah Mosque, Zabeel Mosque, and Al Hudaiba Mosque

Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque in Al Khawaneej, Jumeirah Mosque, Zabeel Mosque, and Al Hudaiba Mosque About: The specially curated Ramadan Reflections returns to the city with stunning light and sound projections illuminating Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque in Al Khawaneej, Jumeirah Mosque, Zabeel Mosque, and Al Hudaiba Mosque all month long, offering an enchanting experience that captures the essence of Ramadan.

Roaming Cultural Entertainment

Date: Every weekend until 23 March

Every weekend until 23 March Location: Al Seef, The Outlet Village, Bluewaters Island, Mirdif City Centre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Hatta Heritage Village

Al Seef, The Outlet Village, Bluewaters Island, Mirdif City Centre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Hatta Heritage Village About: Adding to the festive atmosphere, residents and visitors can enjoy enthralling roaming cultural entertainment such as BuTbaila, as well as Oud and Qanoon performers every weekend at Al Seef, The Outlet Village, Bluewaters Island, Mirdif City Centre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Hatta Heritage Village.

COMMUNITY EXPERIENCES & OUTDOOR MARKETS

Ramadan At The Park

Date: until 23 March

until 23 March Location: Zabeel Park Amphitheatre

Zabeel Park Amphitheatre About: The first-ever Ramadan at the Park brings specially curated iftar and suhoor experiences from food trucks to traditional sweets and coffee shops, complemented by retail pop-ups, immersive cultural showcases, mesmerising live performances, family-friendly entertainment, sports, games, special meet-and-greets with Modesh and Dana, and much more - all in a welcoming outdoor park setting. Open daily from 5pm to 12am on Mondays to Thursdays and until 1am on Fridays to Sundays.

Hatta Ramadan Nights Festival

Date: until 15 March

until 15 March Location: Hatta

Hatta About: Hatta Ramadan Nights Festival is calling friends and families to explore outdoor, wellness, and nature experiences from 5 to 15 March amidst a vibrant marketplace, live cultural performances such as BuTbaila, and traditional arts.

Ramadan Street Food Festival

Date: until 23 March

until 23 March Location: Sheikh Hamdan Colony, Karama

Sheikh Hamdan Colony, Karama About: The incredibly popular Ramadan Street Food Festival returns with its highly anticipated 3rd edition to once again transform Sheikh Hamdan Colony in Karama into a vibrant culinary and cultural hub from 6 to 23 March. Free-to-enter for all, a specially curated selection of more than 55 participating restaurants, spread across 5 sprawling zones, will showcase a diverse mix of South Indian and Asian cuisine in a family-friendly festive ambiance bustling with live music, henna artists, calligraphy, caricatures, and roaming performers. The festival will be open daily for all visitors, until 2am.

Not A Majlis

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: 25hours Hotel, One Central

25hours Hotel, One Central About: This unique pop-up has found a new home at 25hours Hotel One Central, bringing relaxed and casual vibes set up like a cosy Middle Eastern home with entertainment, food, and stunning views of the Museum of the Future. Whether catching up with friends over traditional board games or modern video games, enjoying live music, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, this spot is designed for laid-back Ramadan evenings.

Ramadan District Market

Date: until 23 March

until 23 March Location: Jumeirah Emirates Tower

Jumeirah Emirates Tower About: The third edition of the Ramadan District Market returns to Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace with free entry for all from 8 to 23 March, bringing cultural entertainment, unique shopping, lifestyle experiences, and delicious culinary delights. Open daily from 5pm to midnight on weekdays and until 1am on weekends.

Hai Ramadan

Date: until 27 March

until 27 March Location: Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai About: Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai runs until 27 March, featuring immersive cultural activities, camel rides, live entertainment, and special dining under the Al Wasl Plaza dome, with tickets priced at AED 35 redeemable as vouchers to spend throughout the market.

Ramadan Wonders at Global Village

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Global Village

Global Village About: Ramadan Wonders at Global Village brings a vibrant shopping experience, where 30 pavilions featuring more than 3,500 outlets are showcasing the rich traditions of over 90 cultures. In addition, the region’s largest international dining experience is taking over the Restaurant Plaza with 11 global restaurants and over 250 food and beverage outlets. Plus, the stunning Multaqa Global Village, the Ramadan Step Challenge, cultural entertainment, and the daily Ramadan cannon to mark sunset make this a must-visit destination for friends and families this Ramadan.

Ripe Market

Date: Every Saturday and Sunday until 30 March

Every Saturday and Sunday until 30 March Location: Academy Park in Umm Suqeim

Academy Park in Umm Suqeim About: Ripe Market is hosting a series of special activations across its flagship location at Academy Park in Umm Suqeim every Saturday from 9am to 9pm and every Sunday from 9am to 7pm, with over 100 vendors, Ramadan-themed workshops like lantern making, canvas painting, date making, and henna art sessions, as well as a variety of iftar dining options, and live cultural performances.

FLAVOURS OF RAMADAN

Ramadan Cultural Iftar

Date: until 28 March

until 28 March Location: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU), Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU), Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood About: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) is hosting a special cultural iftar programme from 2 to 28 March in the iconic Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, inviting residents and visitors alike to savour a traditional iftar, followed by a guided mosque tour, an immersive Bedouin and falcon experience, a rooftop gathering with board games and refreshments, and an exploration of the SMCCU Traditional House that has been designed to bring Dubai’s traditional culture and heritage to life.

Authentic Emirati Iftar Under the Stars

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Kamel Uschi Farm

Kamel Uschi Farm About: The authentic Emirati Iftar under the stars at the Kamel Uschi Farm combines traditional Emirati hospitality with the breathtaking Dubai desert landscape, giving visitors the option to choose from dining under the star-studded desert sky or within specially designed Bedouin tents elegantly adorned with traditional Arabian carpets and plush cushions.

Dubai Souks Iftar Food Tour

Date: 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, and 27 March

11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, and 27 March Location: Old Dubai

Old Dubai About: An only-in-Dubai dining experience that promises to captivate residents and visitors is Frying Pan Adventures’ Dubai Souks Iftar Food Tour, taking foodies through the souks of Old Dubai where a communal iftar brings together 2,500 people every evening, followed by a stop at a local bakery in the heart of the Spice Souk, and concluding with an abra ride across the creek for a traditional family-style meal at an Emirati restaurant founded in the 1960s.

Dubai Safari Park Iftar in the Wild

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park About: Dubai Safari Park offers guests a unique opportunity to enjoy an up-close iftar with giraffes or lions after an exclusive safari tour. The experience includes exploring themed zones, a guided wildlife tour, and interactions with giraffes and lions. With limited slots available, bookings can be made via the Dubai Safari Park website. The park will be open from 10am to 6pm, extending to 8pm for Iftar in the Wild guests.

Endless Options for Iftar and Suhoor

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Various locations across Dubai

Various locations across Dubai About: Dubai’s remarkable selection of local flavours and international cuisines reaches new heights during Ramadan, with citywide dining outlets remaining open and operating as usual throughout the day to bring foodies a gastronomic journey like no other. While iftar, suhoor, and late-night gatherings will take centre-stage this season, Dubai’s diverse dining experiences will cater to everyone whether observing the Holy Month or simply looking to explore the city’s culinary delights during the day. From fusion plates to private dining experiences, some of the best Ramadan spreads can be discovered in Dubai.

Ramadan Tents

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Various locations across Dubai

Various locations across Dubai About: One of the most special places for exquisite iftars and suhoors in the city is at citywide opulent Ramadan tents at iconic locations and luxury hotels. Elaborate interiors, traditional activities and lots of delicious food are the hallmarks of these tents that are a must-see experience during the Holy Month.

Ramadan x Zomato

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Various locations across Dubai

Various locations across Dubai About: Those looking to discover the city’s best restaurants and the finest iftar and suhoor options from the comfort of their homes can explore exclusive dining collections on Zomato and unlock up to 50 per cent off on iftars at over 500 venues across the city.

WORLD-CLASS HOTELS & ATTRACTIONS

Ramadan Glamping at Hatta Resorts

Date: until 25 March

until 25 March Location: Hatta Resorts

Hatta Resorts About: Hatta Resorts is delighting visitors with an unparalleled glamping experience, complete with bonfires and BBQs. Guests can also enjoy unlimited access to 18 thrilling outdoor activities, exclusive discounts on kayaking, mountain biking, and Go Gravity activities. Options for iftar and suhoor add-ons are also available during stays at the luxurious Damani Lodges, Domes with private pools, or vintage campers.

Citywide Hotel Offers

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Various locations across Dubai

Various locations across Dubai About: Exclusive stay offers and dining packages from Dubai’s world-class hotels invite families, friends, and loved ones to spend more time together and enjoy exclusive savings during the Holy Month. Hotels offering Ramadan menus, experiences, and special offers include Al Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Roda Beach Resort, Studio M Hotel Arabian Plaza, Swissotel Al Ghurair, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, W Dubai Mina Seyahi, and Roda Beach Resort.

Exclusive Savings at Iconic Attractions

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Various locations across Dubai

Various locations across Dubai About: Dubai’s most iconic attractions are welcoming families and friends to create wonderful memories with special Ramadan experiences and offers at Dubai Dolphinarium, Go Gravity at Hatta Wadi Hub, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts, Loco Bear, The Green Planet, and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

OUTDOOR FITNESS & SPORTS

Hatta Ramadan Sports Tournament

Date: until 20 March

until 20 March Location: Hatta Sports Club

Hatta Sports Club About: Sports enthusiasts should mark their calendars for the Hatta Ramadan Sports Tournament, supported by Dubai Sports Council and the Farjan Fund and organised by the Group Games Company for the first 20 days of Ramadan, bringing top athletes the chance to compete in 9 thrilling games.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

Charity Market by Dar Al Ber Society

Date: until 4 April

until 4 April Location: Bur Dubai

Bur Dubai About: The Charity Market by Dar Al Ber Society hosted in Bur Dubai until 4 April spotlights small-scale entrepreneurs and start-up businesses within Dubai, while inspiring all to give back during this special time and share in the joy of Ramadan.

Ramadan Initiatives by Dubai Islamic Affairs

Date: until 29 March

until 29 March Location: Online

Online About: The Dubai Islamic Affairs department will host a series of exciting Ramadan initiatives from 1 to 29 March, including meal distribution to approved charities across the city in partnership with talabat, social media competitions inviting the community to share photos and videos of their stunning home decorations during Ramadan and Eid, as well as the launch of a dedicated podcast - the first to be issued by a government institution - that will explore the secrets of the Holy Quran.

Ramadan Heroes

Date: until 29 March

until 29 March Location: Online

Online About: Inviting Dubai residents and visitors to unite in celebrating the spirit of giving this Holy Month, the 6th season of the Ramadan Heroes campaign in collaboration with talabat UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) welcomes donations of Iftar meals, food parcels, Eid clothing, and Zakat Al Fitr via the talabat app. These will be distributed to underprivileged families and individuals across the UAE.

The Father’s Endowment Campaign

Date: until 30 March

until 30 March Location: Online

Online About: The Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced 6 easy channels that will receive donations and contributions from individuals and institutions in honour of fathers, with the aim of establishing an endowment fund to provide sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy. Cash donations to the campaign can be made through the campaign’s website, via SMS, bank transfers, the campaign’s call center, the DubaiNow app or Jood.ae; Dubai’s community contributions platform.

Whether it’s soaking up the festive atmosphere, discovering new cultural experiences, or simply spending precious time with loved ones, there is no better place to experience the beauty and spirit of Ramadan than in Dubai.

Ramadan in Dubai is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

For more information, visit the Ramadan in Dubai website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

