Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As part of Season of Wulfa – Ramadan in Dubai, the cultural celebration launched by Dubai’s tourism authorities to bring key Emirati traditions and moments of connection under one seasonal umbrella, Ramadan District returns with its fourth edition, transforming the spirit of the holy month into a fully immersive experience in the heart of Dubai.

Taking place at Emirates Towers Plaza, Ramadan District presents a contemporary interpretation of the traditional “Ramadan village,” inspired by global seasonal markets. Visitors are invited to explore a thoughtfully curated environment featuring dedicated spaces for entertainment, children’s activities, arts, and diverse culinary experiences, all set within a warm and welcoming atmosphere that reflects the values and spirit of the Holy Month.

Commenting on the vision behind the event, Thomas Gateff, Founder of M2L Concepts, said:

“Ramadan District is not simply a seasonal event; it is a lived experience rooted in the spirit of the month itself. Our aim was to create a space where visitors feel part of the Ramadan atmosphere rather than just observers of it. At its core, the concept is about bringing people together in a natural way — sharing moments, supporting one another, and building genuine connections within the community.”

This year’s edition places a strong emphasis on supporting both emerging and established brands by offering them a dynamic, centrally located platform that encourages authentic interaction with audiences, beyond conventional retail and marketing frameworks. Ramadan District serves as a gateway for brands to test ideas, build presence, and connect meaningfully with the community, while simultaneously contributing to the growth of the local and regional creative economy.

Ramadan District brings together a curated selection of Dubai Based brands, including Caml, Tendain, Juice Lab, Aliona, Sweet on Wheels, and Disconnect, alongside established international brands such as La Durée, Hellmanns, and Haagen-Dazs. These brands are provided with dedicated spaces that reflect their identities and encourage creativity and direct engagement with the community.

With a diverse program that includes live performances, interactive spaces, and curated dining experiences, Ramadan District continues to strengthen its position as a highly anticipated annual event. By redefining how Ramadan is experienced within the city, the event highlights the importance of creating platforms that nurture talent, empower brands, and transform a visit into a shared moment — and a lasting Ramadan memory.

About Ramadan District:

Ramadan District is an annual seasonal destination held in Dubai at Emirates Towers Plaza, curated by M2L Concepts. Blending traditional Ramadan ambiance with contemporary entertainment, the event features a curated market of local and international brands, diverse dining experiences, and interactive activities for all ages. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Museum of the Future, Ramadan District offers an open, community-driven experience that celebrates culture, creativity, and togetherness, creating memorable moments throughout the Holy Month.