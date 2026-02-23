Participants recorded a 35% increase in sales across traditional souk shops, traders, entrepreneurs and People of Determination

Strong turnout reinforces the market’s position among Dubai’s leading annual community and heritage events

The souq continues to serve as a community and economic platform supporting historic markets and cultural tourism

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality announced that the Ramadan Souq 2026, held on Old Baladiya Street within Deira Grand Souk, achieved record success, welcoming 1.82 million visitors. The event recorded growth of 12.4%, attracting more than 200,000 additional visitors compared with the 2025 season, supported by an authentic heritage-inspired atmosphere and a diverse programme of cultural, community and interactive entertainment activities.

The strong turnout reflects Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the market’s position as one of the emirate’s most prominent annual community and heritage events. The souq coincided with the “Al Welfa” season, which promotes family cohesion and celebrates Emirati cultural and social traditions. It also contributed to stimulating tourism and economic activity in historic markets while supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through a community-driven platform that encourages family participation, promotes economic sustainability and reinforces the role of traditional markets as key cultural and tourism destinations.

Participants in the market — including traditional souk shop owners, traders, entrepreneurs and People of Determination — recorded a 35% increase in sales, driven by strong visitor engagement and a rich programme of activities featuring heritage performances, interactive competitions, handicraft workshops and kiosks showcasing local products. Community initiatives and partnerships with several government and private entities further enhanced the market’s appeal, attracting residents and visitors to experience one of Dubai’s leading celebrations of Emirati heritage within its historic trading hubs.

Asem Al Qassim, Director of the Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “These results reflect Dubai Municipality’s continuous efforts to activate historic districts and heritage markets, transforming them into vibrant destinations that blend authenticity with modernity. The initiative contributes to reviving local heritage, highlighting authentic Emirati values, and sharing them with residents and visitors while supporting the Municipality’s objectives of preserving Dubai’s architectural and historical identity and strengthening its position on the global urban heritage map. Ramadan Souq will continue to evolve in the coming seasons through qualitative initiatives aimed at attracting traders and visitors and further maximising its social, economic and cultural impact.”

Ramadan Souq 2026 also witnessed a significant expansion in accompanying activities compared with 2025, supported by a wider range of workshops and interactive experiences for different age groups. New activations introduced this year included a henna corner, face painting, a traditional gypsum workshop, a planting workshop and Arabic calligraphy sessions, in addition to a dedicated children’s play area — further strengthening the event’s family-friendly appeal and broadening audience participation.

This expansion reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to continuously enhancing the visitor experience and developing the event from a seasonal heritage market into an integrated community platform that combines entertainment, cultural learning and support for traditional crafts and skills — reinforcing its sustainability and positioning it among Dubai’s most prominent Ramadan events.

Dubai Municipality organises the Ramadan Souq annually as a destination that brings families and communities together through a shopping and entertainment experience that combines traditional Ramadan preparations with cultural and community activities. The initiative forms part of the Municipality’s wider efforts to support tourism, entertainment and commercial activity across Dubai while encouraging engagement with public facilities and historic destinations.

