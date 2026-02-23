Amman – The RIPE Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC), in collaboration with the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Jordan (TRC), organised a specialised regional training programme on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). The three-day programme, held in Amman, drew strong participation from telecommunications companies and Internet service providers in Jordan and Syria, as well as regional and international supporting partners, including the ITU, UNDP, GSMA and ARISPA.

The training forms part of the ongoing collaboration and joint capacity-building activities between the RIPE NCC and TRC, in implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two organisations. It reflects their shared vision to develop a more secure, inclusive and resilient Internet infrastructure in Jordan and the region, in line with regional digital infrastructure priorities and broader Arab cooperation efforts.

Her Excellency Ms Lara Al-Khatib, Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners at TRC, noted that hosting this training underscores TRC’s commitment to supporting national and regional readiness to modernise networks and improve efficiency. She emphasised that IPv6 adoption has become a practical necessity to sustain the growth of the Internet and digital services, enhance reliability and security and prepare infrastructure for the needs of the digital economy.

Dr Chafic Chaya, Regional Manager for Public Policy and Government Affairs at the RIPE NCC, said: “This training is part of the RIPE NCC’s strategy to support our members in the region through capacity building and hands-on technical expertise, enabling a smooth transition to IPv6 while strengthening network stability and security”.

The workshop ran over three days and saw broad participation from telecom operators and service providers in Jordan and Syria. Day one delivered foundational training covering IPv6 fundamentals, its importance and key deployment planning considerations and strategies. Days two and three provided advanced, infrastructure-focused training, including configuration, deployment, routing and network security. The programme supported participants’ technical teams through practical exercises to help them prepare for upcoming deployment phases and ensure an organised transition to IPv6.

This training also aligns with the decisions of the Arab ICT Ministers Council and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the outcomes of the WSIS+20 process and the Global Digital Compact (GDC), reaffirming both organisations’ commitment to meaningful connectivity and digital transformation.

About the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) – Jordan

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission is the national authority responsible for regulating the telecommunications, information technology and postal sectors in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Established in 1995 as an independent body, TRC works to ensure the provision of high-quality communication services for citizens and institutions, while promoting fair competition among sector stakeholders. TRC is a key driver of Jordan’s technological and digital advancement and contributes to enabling the digital economy and strengthening Jordan’s regional position for innovation in communications. https://trc.gov.jo/

About the RIPE NCC

The RIPE NCC is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that supports Internet infrastructure through technical coordination across Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. Its core activity is serving as a Regional Internet Registry (RIR), providing global Internet number resources and related services—such as IPv4 and IPv6 address allocations and Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs)—to its members within its service region. The RIPE NCC also delivers services to the wider Internet community and operates from its headquarters in Amsterdam and its regional office in Dubai. www.ripe.net

