Mariam Al Hammadi: Greater awareness of quality of life strengthens women’s ability to contribute to development.

Sharjah: As women balance ever-expanding roles, NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA) is launching the 2026 edition of its NAMA Talks series with a year-long focus on women’s health and quality of life. The theme, inspired by one of NAMA’s main pillars of health, reflects a strategic shift towards addressing wellbeing as a practical enabler of long-term participation, stability, and social contribution.

The 2026 programme will be delivered through six sessions held throughout the year across Sharjah. By expanding its geographic reach, NAMA aims to ensure that structured dialogue and practical guidance are accessible to women across the Emirate and grounded in the realities of everyday life.

A broader understanding of women’s life and wellbeing

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA, said: “Supporting women’s participation today goes beyond employment opportunities. It depends equally on women’s ability to manage competing responsibilities, safeguard their wellbeing, and make informed decisions that sustain their contribution across the multiple roles they hold. This is why NAMA Talks in 2026 focuses on quality of life as a pillar of family stability and social cohesion.”

She added: “When women have stronger awareness of quality of life, along with practical tools to manage time, energy, and pressure, they are better positioned to contribute meaningfully to development and to foster more balanced family and workplace environments. This approach aligns closely with the UAE’s broader vision and reflects the intent of the Year of the Family.”

Across the series, sessions will address a range of interconnected themes related to women’s health, offering practical, actionable guidance alongside open discussion spaces that enable the exchange of experiences and insights. Through this approach, NAMA seeks to strengthen awareness of overall wellbeing and support women in achieving sustainable balance across their various life roles.