13th February marked an unforgettable evening as healthcare leaders, clinicians, pharmaceutical executives, policymakers, and industry experts came together to examine the evolving role of artificial intelligence in advancing patient-centric care, enabling clinical and therapeutic innovation, and strengthening collaboration across healthcare and pharma.

The AI Leadership Symposium, titled AI for Patients, Physicians, and Pharma: The 3 Ps of Healthcare Collaboration, was hosted by the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh and organized by DigiTrends Arabia. The discussions reflected a shared urgency to move beyond AI experimentation toward practical, real-world implementation across the Kingdom and the broader region.

From Vision to Implementation: Symposium Insights

The AI Leadership Symposium provided leaders in the technology, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries with a special forum to advance the discussion of AI from theory to application. The sessions focused on practical uses of AI, showing how innovation is having quantifiable effects on patients, physicians, and the larger healthcare system.

Session 1:

HomesPital: Innovative Model for Accessible, Safe, and Patient-Centric Care

In this session, the distinguished participants discussed how AI is expanding care beyond conventional settings. The discussion focused on how tools like digital health records, wearable technology, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and other methods are leveraged to increase patient engagement and treatment compliance.

Special thanks to our panelists:

Dr. Fariha Sadiq (Consultant Electro Physiologist, Tabba Heart Institute)

Dr. Khalid AlJohani (Chai,r Cardiology Services SGH, Member, Int Advisory Board Digitrends Arabia)

Dr. Oluwadayo Oluwadara (Versatile Dentist & Researcher (PHD), Expert in Dental Implants & Sleep Medicine, Entrepreneur, USA)

Dr. Asad Ullah Roomi (MD, Consultant Cardiologist & Cardiac Imaging Consultant at Prince Sultan Cardiac Center, Riyadh)

Dr. M. Nadeem Sheikh (Head of Medical Systems, BAE)

Session 2:

Is AI Accelerating Patient-Centric Innovation in Pharma & Industry?

This session focused on AI’s role in transforming patient engagement and innovation throughout the pharmaceutical value chain. Participants highlighted how AI can improve decision-making, expedite processes, and improve patient outcomes by discussing applications like learning management systems, eDetailing, physician and patient portals, and AR/VR-based patient simulations.

Special thanks to our panelists:

Youssef El Jabri (Digital Transformation Advisor, SFDA)

Samad Saleem (Chief Executive Officer - DigiTrends)

Ahmed Adel (Director Sales, IQVIA Mena Region)

Mostafa Talat (Senior Brand Manager - Aja Pharma)

Mukhtar Hussain (Senior Product Manager, Bristol Myers Squibb)

Key Takeaway

Both sessions highlighted one theme, and that was “Cooperation, moral application, and alignment with actual healthcare priorities are necessary for meaningful AI adoption”. The symposium placed a strong emphasis on the need for accountable, scalable models that maintain patient safety and legal compliance while offering measurable advantages.

DigiTrends Arabia extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh and His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Farooq for providing the platform that made these critical conversations possible. By bringing together industry voices, clinical experts, and digital transformation leaders under one roof, the Embassy helped enable dialogue that extends well beyond a single evening and contributes meaningfully to the Kingdom’s evolving healthcare landscape.

About DigiTrends Arabia

DigiTrends Arabia is a leading digital transformation agency that helps organizations turn innovative ideas into measurable outcomes. With a strong presence in the Kingdom and full commercial registration, the agency delivers practical, scalable digital solutions across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, finance, and other sectors.

The AI Leadership Symposium, organized by DigiTrends Arabia and hosted by the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh, demonstrated the commitment to facilitating knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration, and promoting real-world applications of AI at the intersection of healthcare, pharma, technology, and global policy.