Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), organized a workshop on Export Credit, bringing together a distinguished group of local and international insurance partners as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance institutional integration within the export finance ecosystem and strengthen the global competitiveness of UAE exports.

The workshop served as a strategic platform for dialogue and engagement with the insurance sector, highlighting its key role in supporting export financing solutions, strengthening risk mitigation, and enhancing confidence in cross-border transactions. Discussions reflected the growing scale and complexity of export activity, as well as the diversification of target markets for UAE exporters.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Khalil Almansoori, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Exports Office who underscored the importance of insurance in enabling a resilient and scalable export finance framework. He also outlined ADEX’s vision and role as the export finance arm of ADFD, emphasising the strategic nature of collaboration with the insurance market.

Almansoori said: “Insurance is one of the key strategic element of ADEX operating model. It provides effective tools for risk distribution, enhances transaction bankability, and supports long-term balance sheet resilience. Our engagement with insurers is not transactional in nature, but foundational to how we structure and support sustainable export finance.”

The workshop featured specialised presentations on ADEX’s underwriting criteria and evaluation methodologies, alongside its risk management frameworks and procedures to address potential future challenges. The sessions helped clarify roles and responsibilities, while reinforcing transparency and alignment with partners. Participants also gained insight into ADEX’s ongoing efforts to develop trade credit tools, including the evolution of its credit portfolio in collaboration with Marsh, as well as key milestones that have strengthened the Office’s institutional presence in international credit markets.

Participants also reviewed ADEX’s insurance journey to date, including the development of its insurance portfolio in collaboration with Marsh, a leading global insurance broker and risk advisor, and key milestones that have strengthened engagement with the insurance market.

The workshop concluded with an interactive roundtable discussion, enabling insurance partners to exchange perspectives, raise enquiries, and explore opportunities for deeper collaboration. The dialogue reinforced alignment across operational frameworks and enhanced readiness to respond to evolving global economic and trade dynamics.

The organisation of the Workshop on Export Credit reaffirms ADEX’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with the insurance sector and advancing well-structured export finance solutions that support national exports, enable sustainable economic growth, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading hub for international trade finance.