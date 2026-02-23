Dubai, UAE – Arabian Ethicals, a Ghobash Group enterprise, lead an insightful global discussion on cell and gene therapy at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, the largest international gathering of healthcare professionals. Serving as a global platform for knowledge exchange and the advancement of healthcare practice, WHX Dubai took place at Expo City Dubai from 9 to 12 February.

The panel was moderated by Ebru Yavuz, General Manager of Arabian Ethicals in the UAE, who guided the discussion on how advances in stem cell, cellular, and gene therapies are being implemented within real-world healthcare settings. Titled “Cell & Gene Therapy Waves: From Scientific Breakthroughs to Real-World Clinical Delivery,” the session examined readiness, infrastructure, and long-term considerations influencing the adoption of these therapies.

Throughout the discussion, Yavuz facilitated conversations around the operational and clinical realities faced by healthcare providers. Topics included the need for specialised facilities, multidisciplinary expertise, and clearly defined care pathways, alongside the importance of responsible scaling as advanced therapies move closer to routine clinical use.

The session featured Prof. Marcos De Lima, Director of Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and Rabi Hanna, Chairman of Pediatric Hematology & Oncology and BMT, and Founding Director of the Pediatric Blood & Marrow Transplant Program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, USA. Both speakers shared insights drawn from established transplant and cellular therapy programmes, highlighting recent developments as well as ongoing challenges associated with translating complex therapies into everyday clinical practice.

A key focus of the panel was pediatric care, where cell and gene therapies introduce additional clinical, logistical, and ethical considerations. The discussion addressed the importance of long-term follow-up, patient selection, and institutional readiness, as well as the role of academic medical centres in setting standards and supporting sustainable growth in the field.

Commenting on the panel, Ebru Yavuz noted: “Innovation in cell and gene therapy is moving quickly, but the real challenge lies in how these advances are adopted within healthcare systems. Forums like WHX Dubai allow practitioners and industry leaders to share practical experience and discuss what is needed to deliver these therapies safely and effectively in clinical settings.”

The discussion aligns with the UAE’s broader healthcare ambitions, which prioritise quality, innovation, and integrated care as part of the country’s long-term national vision through 2031. Platforms such as WHX Dubai support these priorities by facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration across specialised and emerging areas of healthcare.

Arabian Ethicals’ participation at WHX Dubai 2026 reflects its continued engagement in scientific dialogue and support for knowledge exchange across specialised therapeutic areas, contributing to the ongoing development of healthcare practice in the region.

About Arabian Ethicals

Established in 1977, Arabian Ethicals – a Ghobash Group Enterprise – is a leading UAE-based healthcare distributor with a strong focus on pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and animal care. The company enables global partners to navigate the UAE market through regulatory expertise, strong public-private relationships, and deep regional insight. With a portfolio spanning high-impact therapeutic areas such as oncology and diabetes, Arabian Ethicals is committed to improving patient access and advancing healthcare outcomes across the region.

For more information, visit arabianethicals.ae or write to info@arabianethicals.ae. You can also follow Arabian Ethicals on LinkedIn.

