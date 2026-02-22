Manama, Bahrain – In preparation for the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Mutual Evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), senior leaders from across the public and private sectors gathered on 10 February for a high-level executive briefing to showcase the latest progress across the country to strengthen its national AML & CTF frameworks. The discussion focused on key developments that have been made to further enhance Bahrain’s national AML & CTF strategy and outline strategic priorities for the public and private sectors to address this year in anticipation of the next Mutual Evaluation from the FATF.

This follows the publication of Royal Decree Law number 36 of 2025 which significantly strengthened Bahrain’s national AML/CFT framework and aligned it more closely with FATF standards and is part of a national strategy supported by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Saud Ebrahim, Section Head for Financial Crime at BBK, discussed the real-world impact of financial crime on Bahrain's people and businesses, the growing convergence of financial crime and cybercrime, and how BBK has adapted its operations in light of the new Decree-Law No. (36) of 2025.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is recognised as one of the oldest and safest international financial centres in the region. Bahrain has long since been a banking centre and focal point in the Middle East and as such has a very mature regulatory environment, with skilled and experienced human capital. It also benefits from close cooperation and partnerships across the public and private sectors.

Hosted by AMAN, Bahrain’s national Anti-Financial Crime platform, the executive briefing convened key regulators, financial institutions and business leaders. The seminar highlighted Bahrain’s collaborative government-industry approach to strengthening financial crime prevention, upholding the highest AML/CFT standards, and advancing next-generation compliance and due diligence solutions.

As a longstanding leader in regulatory excellence, Bahrain approaches the FATF Mutual Evaluation as a strategic opportunity. The assessment provides a platform to demonstrate the Kingdom’s robust risk identification framework, its agility in responding to evolving financial crime threats, and the depth of its compliance culture across both the public and private sectors.

The evaluation also represents a defining moment to reaffirm Bahrain’s position as a trusted international financial and innovation hub—setting a benchmark for integrity, transparency, and technology investment across the GCC and beyond.

The executive briefing served as the first in a broader series of thought leadership initiatives hosted by AMAN designed to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors, share practical insights, and ensure organisations are fully prepared for the evaluation ahead.

The senior leaders attending the Seminar came from across many of the well-known companies in Bahrain, and were presented with a Self Assessment Checklist which they were encouraged to use to understand any key financial crime threats they might be exposed to as well as the relative strengths or weaknesses of their internal controls.

Saud Ebrahim, Section Head – Financial Crime, BBK:

"FATF readiness isn't just about passing an assessment — it's about protecting the people and businesses that depend on the integrity of Bahrain's financial system every day. The firms that treat this evaluation as a catalyst for genuine improvement, rather than a compliance exercise, will be the ones that come out strongest."

Dickon Johnstone, Group CEO – AMAN:

“Bahrain continues to strengthen its already mature anti-financial crime frameworks, cementing its position as a safe, trusted international financial centre that is not open to international organised crime groups, transnational crime or companies or people engaged in illicit activities”

