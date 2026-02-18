Egypt - In line with the efforts of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the broader financial sector, Egypt’s financial inclusion rate rose to 77.6% in 2025.

This equates to 54.7 million citizens aged 15 and above owning active accounts that enable them to conduct financial transactions, out of a total eligible population of 70.5 million. The div reflects a growth rate of 219% between 2016 and 2025.

Active accounts include bank accounts, Egypt Post accounts, mobile wallets and prepaid cards. The marked expansion underscores the impact of the Financial Inclusion Strategy (2022-2025) in advancing its objectives and promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth across segments of society. The strategy was developed in consultation and coordination with relevant ministries and authorities, drawing on the findings of financial services demand-side surveys for individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), conducted in cooperation with the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) in 2020.

Core indicators issued by the CBE’s Financial Inclusion Datahub highlight significant progress in broadening access to financial services. Women’s financial inclusion rate increased from 19.1% in 2016 to 71.4% in 2025, representing growth of 316% over the period. Similarly, the financial inclusion rate among youth aged 15 to 35 rose from 36.3% in 2020 to 56.8% in 2025, marking growth of 79%. These gains were supported by targeted programmes and initiatives designed to enhance the economic empowerment of women and young people, while integrating underserved groups into the formal financial system.

In line with the CBE’s evidence-based approach to achieving its strategic vision, work is currently under way to formulate the Second Financial Inclusion Strategy (2026-2030). The process involves close collaboration with several ministries, including Planning and Economic Development, Finance, Communications and Information Technology, Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Social Solidarity, Justice, Education and Technical Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Supply and Internal Trade, Youth and Sports, and Investment and Foreign Trade. Coordination also extends to the Financial Regulatory Authority, Egypt Post, the National Council for Women, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), and the Internal Trade Development Authority.

The new strategy builds on the findings of a financial services demand-side survey currently being conducted in cooperation with CAPMAS, with technical support from the World Bank Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The survey seeks to assess the usage of financial services, as well as identify barriers and gaps in access, thereby providing a foundation for evidence-based policies aimed at stimulating savings, expanding financing to support targeted growth and strengthening citizens’ resilience to economic shocks.

Strategic priorities for 2026-2030 include expanding the usage of financial services and products through the promotion of digital solutions and innovation, supporting the transition to a green economy through sustainable financing instruments, and enhancing financial awareness through education and literacy programmes. The strategy also aims to reinforce trust in the financial sector by strengthening consumer protection frameworks, supporting the growth and sustainability of SMEs and entrepreneurs, deepening public-private partnerships, and advancing financial and technological infrastructure.

The achievements of the First Financial Inclusion Strategy (2022-2025) reflect Egypt’s commitment to positioning financial inclusion as a cornerstone of economic and social development. This commitment is further demonstrated by the intensified coordination among national stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the Second Strategy and the continued expansion of inclusive financial services nationwide.

