Bank of America is committing $25 billion to ​private credit ⁠deals, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday, ‌as the Wall Street giant prepares a war chest to further its advance ​in the lucrative slice of finance.

Traditional banks such as BofA have been competing ​with private credit ​supplied by alternative asset managers. Private credit has become a key financing source for corporate America as tighter post-crisis lending standards ⁠pushed borrowers to seek capital outside traditional banks.

BofA's move underscores a broader push from Wall Street giants, including rival JPMorgan Chase, to compete with private credit providers who often face lighter capital and regulatory requirements.

Last ​year, JPMorgan ‌said it would ⁠be allocating $50 ⁠billion from its balance sheet to provide private credit to clients. Goldman Sachs also ​created a new division as part of ‌its push into the lucrative market.

Private credit refers ⁠to loans provided by non-bank lenders, which are typically made to risky borrowers or companies looking to finance mega buyouts with debt.

These loans can be processed quicker, and are an important source of funding for borrowers deemed too vulnerable.

However, risks linger. Concerns over credit quality and exposure to AI-vulnerable software stocks have cast a renewed shadow over the burgeoning private credit market.

Earlier on Thursday, shares ‌of alternative asset managers saw heavy selloff after private capital firm ⁠Blue Owl Capital permanently halted redemptions at one ​of its funds and sold some assets to pay down debt.

Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, KKR , Ares, and Carlyle Group fell between 4% and 6% ​during regular ‌trading.

In 2024, Citigroup and Apollo partnered for a $25 billion private ⁠credit and direct lending ​program.

