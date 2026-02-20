Dubai, UAE: Advances in cell and gene therapy, and growing healthcare capabilities across the Gulf, are creating opportunities for increased regional collaboration and knowledge exchange, participants heard during discussions at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026.

During a panel titled “Cell & Gene Therapy Waves: From Scientific Breakthroughs to Real-World Clinical Delivery,” international clinicians and industry experts discussed global experiences in academic research, technology transfer, and multi-stakeholder collaboration aimed at strengthening healthcare system readiness for advanced therapies.

The session was moderated by Ebru Yavuz, UAE General Manager of Arabian Ethicals, and featured Professor Marcos De Lima of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Dr. Rabi Hanna of Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. Panelists shared perspectives on emerging developments in cellular therapies, including CAR-T, as well as considerations related to clinical governance, regulatory oversight, and long-term evidence generation.

Experts noted that collaborative innovation models are being explored globally to support healthcare systems in addressing complex diseases, including hematological conditions such as sickle cell disease and thalassemia. They emphasized that the responsible adoption of advanced therapies requires strong regulatory frameworks, specialized infrastructure, and sustainable healthcare planning.

Ebru Yavuz of Arabian Ethicals commented: “Scientific progress in cell and gene therapy continues to evolve rapidly. Expanding patient access will depend on responsible collaboration between healthcare providers, regulators, academia, and industry to ensure appropriate governance, ethical development, and alignment with national healthcare priorities.”

“Countries across the Gulf, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, continue to invest in healthcare infrastructure, research capabilities, and innovation ecosystems,” she added. “Cross-sector collaboration, including contributions from supply chain stakeholders, can support knowledge exchange and long-term ecosystem preparedness for advanced therapies.”

The discussion reflects broader regional priorities around innovation, quality of care, and scientific collaboration aligned with national healthcare development agendas across the GCC. Events such as WHX Dubai provide platforms for dialogue across emerging therapeutic areas.

Arabian Ethicals’ participation at WHX Dubai 2026 reflects its ongoing engagement in scientific exchange and support for responsible advancement of healthcare practices across the region.

About Arabian Ethicals

Established in 1977, Arabian Ethicals – a Ghobash Group Enterprise – is a leading UAE-based healthcare distributor with a strong focus on pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and animal care. The company enables global partners to navigate the UAE market through regulatory expertise, strong public-private relationships, and deep regional insight. With a portfolio spanning high-impact therapeutic areas such as oncology and diabetes, Arabian Ethicals is committed to improving patient access and advancing healthcare outcomes across the region.

For more information, visit arabianethicals.ae or write to info@arabianethicals.ae. You can also follow Arabian Ethicals on LinkedIn.

