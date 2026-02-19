Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has announced the launch of the “Stop Online Misinformation: Ctrl+Alt+Delete,” global campaign to counter online misinformation and strengthen trust in the digital economy, calling for coordinated action by governments, media, the private sector, and digital platforms.

The campaign represents the culmination of a year of sustained multilateral and multistakeholder engagement led by DCO to address misinformation as a growing economic, societal, and trust-related challenge. Underpinned by DCO’s Online Content Integrity initiative, it will roll out in phased stages, anchored in stakeholder pledges and commitments, and advanced through policy dialogue, public engagement, and digital activation.

The campaign launched on the sidelines of the 5th General Assembly of the DCO in Kuwait, marked by a high-level ministerial panel discussion on combating online misinformation, bringing together ministers from the Ministerial Committee on Online Misinformation, chaired by the State of Kuwait. The panel included H.E. Ms. Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform of Morocco, H.E. Eng. Sami Issa Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship of Jordan, and H.E. Ms. Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications of Pakistan. The discussion highlighted a growing cross-culture consensus on the need for coordinated action to counter misinformation and strengthen trust in digital spaces.

Ms. Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, said: "Online misinformation has evolved into a digital pandemic, spreading faster than facts, eroding public trust, and undermining the foundations of the digital economy. Left unchecked, it weakens institutions, deepens polarization, and imposes real economic and social costs on societies worldwide.

Confronting this challenge requires collective responsibility and coordinated action across governments, media, digital platforms, and the private sector. Trust is the currency of the digital economy. Safeguarding online content integrity through this campaign is not only about countering falsehoods, it is about protecting openness, strengthening resilience, and ensuring the digital future delivers prosperity for all."

“Stop Online Misinformation: Ctrl+Alt+Delete” reflects DCO’s broader mission to enable digital cooperation that improves lives, supports economic growth, and strengthens trust and resilience in the digital economy.

Pledge your support: https://ctrl-alt-del.dco.org/

*Source: AETOSWire

