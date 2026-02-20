Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, successfully concluded its Youth Council Retreat 2026, reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment and leadership development through meaningful engagement between emerging talent and senior leadership. The comprehensive retreat organized by du Youth Council at Dubai Safari Park brought together du's youth representatives for a focused day of collaboration, innovation, and strategic dialogue.

It featured a dynamic fireside chat between du CEO Fahed Al Hassawi and Chief People & Impact Officer (Acting) Fatema Al Afeefi, moderated by Youth Council members, creating an open platform for dialogue about leadership philosophy, career development, and organizational growth. The interactive session provided youth participants with direct access to executive insights while encouraging honest conversation about professional development and leadership challenges.

The keynote presentation was delivered by Jasim Alobaidli, Director of Youth Interaction Department at the Federal Youth Authority, who addressed "Empowering Youth Participation in National Decision-Making." His participation underscored the alignment between du's internal youth development initiatives and national youth empowerment objectives, demonstrating how private sector engagement contributes to broader societal goals.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "The Youth Council Retreat represents our ongoing commitment to nurturing future leaders from within our organization. we're building a stronger foundation for innovation and ensuring that emerging voices contribute to our strategic direction by creating platforms for meaningful dialogue between our youth and senior leadership.”

Youth Council Retreat reflects du’s long‑term commitment to youth development, aligning closely with the UAE National Youth Agenda 2031. It aligns with du's people-first approach to organizational development, positioning the company as an employer that actively invests in talent development and leadership pipeline initiatives. Through its Youth Council, du is working to build an ecosystem where young talent is equipped with the skills, confidence, and exposure needed to succeed in the digital economy.

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.